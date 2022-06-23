Pools of Hope to Launch Respiratory Health Improvement Program with Grant Funding from the Port of Long Beach

Pools of Hope to Launch Respiratory Health Improvement Program with Grant Funding from the Port of Long Beach

Long Beach, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pools of Hope will relaunch its in-person Respiratory Health Improvement Program (RHIP) in North Long Beach on June 27th, from 11am to 1pm, Pacific Time (U.S. and Canada).

This free event will include asthma screenings, respiratory education, food, recreational swimming, and giveaways for children in the community. Made possible in part by the Port of Long Beach Community Grants Program, RHIP is an excellent opportunity for children in the local Long Beach community to receive vital respiratory assessments and care.

In 2019, the American Fitness Index ranked Long Beach with the worst air quality in the nation among the 100 largest cities. According to the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, the North Long Beach community surrounding Pools of Hope has the highest level of burden and vulnerability to multiple sources of pollution (above 90%), with rates of asthma measuring between 87-92% higher than the rest of the state's census tracts. The Pools of Hope RHIP proactively addresses the repercussions of poor air quality in the community while equipping parents and guardians with the tools they need to mediate long-term respiratory health implications.

"We are so excited to partner with the Port of Long Beach to provide our Respiratory Health Improvement Program for children," said Pools of Hope Executive Director Patricia Dixon. "By providing asthma screening and education, we will help to improve the lives of youth in our community for years to come."

The event is free to the public, who can RSVP for the event here .

About Pools of Hope:

Each year, Pools of Hope provides therapeutic aquatic and wellness programs to over 1500 children with developmental disabilities, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities. Our warm-water pools are credited with helping people to improve their physical and mental well-being.

View original content:

SOURCE Pools Of Hope