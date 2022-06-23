PODCASTONE EXPANDS PROGRAMMING LINEUP WITH 14 ADDITIONAL PODCASTS ACROSS TRUE CRIME, SOCIETY AND CULTURE, TECHNOLOGY, FITNESS & SELF-HELP GENRES

8 New Series and 6 Acquired Podcasts Feature Kail Lowry, Lindsie Chrisley, Kato Kaelin, Mark Divine

More Than 50 New Series Have Launched Since 2020 Including Shows Available in All Tesla and Android Automotive Vehicles In North America

PodcastOne Ranked #7 On Podtrac's List of Top U.S. Podcast Publishers in April 2022 With U.S. Unique Monthly Audience Exceeding 6.5 Million

Total Social Media Reach Across the Exclusive Talent Roster of PodcastOne Exceeds 144 Million

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today a slate of 14 new and recently acquired podcasts, as well as the return of a fan favorite, spanning across multiple top podcasting genres, including Society and Culture, Self-Help and Motivation, True Crime, Technology and Fitness. Named to #7 on Podtrac's list of top U.S. podcast publishers in April 2022 by the industry-leading podcast metric company Podtrac, having climbed five spots since December of 2021. PodcastOne's rise in rankings is attributed in part to the strength of its recent targeted show launches in Q1 and Q2 calendar year 2022.

LiveOne Logo (PRNewsfoto/LiveOne, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Both newly launched and acquired shows have shown significant audience growth and development since joining PodcastOne. Many shows are consistently ranked at the top of the charts for their categories in Apple Podcasts, including hit shows Barely Famous, which launched under PodcastOne at number 30, and Vibin' & Kinda Thrivin' at 24.

"PodcastOne's strength as a network is rooted in our mission to offer a vast array of diversified programming and voices to our listeners,'' said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. "This year, we've seen amazing growth across all audiences and genres, which speaks volumes about our amazing talent roster. As our slate continues to expand, we are excited to create innovative opportunities for our advertising partners and bring great new offerings to our ever growing fan base."

"PodcastOne has significantly increased revenue across multiple shows of mine, and I couldn't be happier with the success of their sales team. The expertise of the teams at PodcastOne is unmatched, from production to marketing and everyone in between. I couldn't pick a better network to partner with!," said Kail Lowry of Barely Famous and Coffee Convos.

8 New Series Launched include :

Barely Famous

Barely Famous host Kail Lowry is bringing listeners the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations with guests they'd never expect! With exes, friends, celebrities, TikTokers, and everyone in between, things will definitely get weird. It's a side of Kail that fans have never heard before!

The Big Idea with Dr. Gadget

The Big Idea features inventors and visionaries that made it big! Join host and consumer product expert Dave Dettman (aka Dr. Gadget) and his wealth of celebrity and expert guests each week as they share the stories behind ideas and inventions that have changed the landscape of technology and consumer life as we know it. They discuss weekly trending tech, provide inside tips for success and feature the latest and greatest innovations.

Living in Adoptionland

Living in Adoptionland with Bryan Elliott is a mosaic of real stories from the adoption community which includes parents who gave up their children, families struggling with infertility and natural conception, and the often silent adult adoptees. Host Elliott decodes these experiences, combined with expert advice from medical professionals and published authors on the subject to help people cope and live healthier, happier lives.

Mom's Exit Interview

Do you want to thrive without the 9-to-5? Feel less burned out and more present with your family? Mom's Exit Interview is your go-to resource! Join Kim Rittberg - former media executive, corporate quitter and mom as she interviews inspirational moms who are taking control of their lives while achieving true work-life balance: entrepreneurs, stay-at-home moms with side hustles, consultants, part-time workers and more. Plus experts offer easy-to-implement tips and strategies to help listeners turn their inspiration into action. Whether you're a working mom or stay-at-home mom, you're in a career transition or already made the change, the show tackles hot button topics like imposter syndrome, hustle culture, and the stigma of downshifting. Experts share advice on business development, career growth, balance, parenting, money, happiness, the juggle, identifying the best jobs for moms, and how to be present with your kids.

One Degree of Scandalous

One Degree of Scandalous is the go-to destination for direct access to the world's most salacious scandals. Hosts Kato Kaelin and Tom Zenner make the daily stories that reek of scandal and headline-makers from the past explode to life in each episode, revealing raw details of what really happened to the people at the epicenter. Americans are obsessed with hearing juicy details about scandals; thankfully, celebrities, politicians, athletes, and pop culture icons are obsessed with making sure there are always plenty of scandals to discuss. Kato lived through the biggest scandal ever, Tom covered it, and together they aim to make their entertaining style of reliving them a highlight of your day.

The Prosecutors: Legal Briefs

Alice and Brett, hosts of the true crime podcast, The Prosecutors, bring their experience as prosecutors to the hottest stories in true crime. Whether it's breaking developments in a cold case, the intricacies of sentencing, or analysis of what's really going on in trials in the news, they'll have you covered.

Vibin' & Kinda Thrivin'

Welcome to Vibin' & Kinda Thrivin' hosted by your newest amigas, Vee Rivera and Alessandra Gonzalez! Tune in every Monday for girl talk like you've never heard it before. Get insight into mental health, motherhood, social media, and SO much more from two self-care obsessed chismosas that are here to make you feel less alone! Come find out how we've managed to Vibe and Kinda Thrive our way into our 30s.

6 Recently Acquired Shows include :

Coffee Convos

Coffee Convos is hosted by Kail Lowry of MTV's Teen Mom and Lindsie Chrisley of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best. These two reality stars come from totally different worlds, but have become close through their shared experiences as mothers, reality stars, and women. They share who they really are and talk about the issues they face every day. They don't always agree, but they love to have lively discussions about motherhood, friendship, television, family, and life in the public eye. Coffee Convos will feature all the latest in their busy lives, recommendations for other moms, and rants about trying to balance it all.

The F Word

The F****** Word Podcast is fitness uncensored hosted by Sam & Taylor who give listeners no BS fitness advice to help them reach their goals! Learn from them through their own stories and tips, and learn with them as they talk fitness with some of their favorites in the industry.

The Mark Divine Show

Human potential expert and global change visionary Mark Divine discovers what makes today's most inspirational, self aware and exponential leaders think and act so differently.

The Prosecutors

A true crime podcast with a different point of view. Every week, hosts Alice and Brett bring their unique perspective as prosecutors to the most famous cold case mysteries of all time. Murder, mayhem, disappearances, you name it, if it's true crime, they're on the case.

Southern Tea

Lindsie Chrisley is a southern girl trying to navigate life while staying true to her roots, and true to herself. The Southern Tea is a weekly heart-to-heart with the listeners where Lindsie leaves nothing on the table. With no topic off limits, this podcast is an ongoing conversation on life, career, family, faith, motherhood, and everything in between. Lindsie swears to spill the tea, the whole tea, and nothing but the tea.

Strictly Stalking

Strictly Stalking is a weekly true crime podcast exploring true stalking stories from survivors - in their own words. Every Tuesday, hosts Jaimie Beebe and Jake Deptula cover a unique stalking case by interviewing stalking survivors, advocates, and experts.

Returning to PodcastOne :

Final Days on Earth Season 2

Jennifer Harris disappeared from Bonham, Texas on Mother's Day 2002. At just 28 years old, Jennifer seemingly had her whole life ahead of her. But looks can be deceiving… On the final night of Jennifer's life, she left the house to visit a friend. When, how, and why her car was abandoned on the side of the road are questions police would ask in the coming days of their investigation. After Jennifer left the house, she disappeared into the night, never to be heard from again. The secrets in the Jennifer Harris case have been hidden for 20 years. It's time to finally discover what happened to Jennifer Harris, and who is responsible for her death.

PodcastOne's continued growth comes on the heels of the successes and strengths of its tentpole podcasts Baby Mamas No Drama, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Jordan Harbinger Show, LADYGANG and The Adam Carolla Show, as well as acquisitions of top-performing programs such as Coffee Convos, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, and This Is MONSTERS, which all saw significant audience growth since joining PodcastOne. PodcastOne's full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne , iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. As part of the growing slate of podcasts available in Tesla cars via LiveOne's streaming platform Baby Mamas, Coffee Convos, Final Days on Earth and Southern Tea have been added to the driver experience.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull'' Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.



Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of April 25, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.26 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

