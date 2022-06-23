PitchBook Recognized in 2022 North American Inspiring Workplace Awards

SEATTLE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as a 2022 North American Inspiring Workplace . Recipients are selected and ranked by a panel of expert judges based on six fundamental elements to creating an inspiring workplace: culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion, communication and empowering employees. PitchBook placed 29th out of the 50 companies on the 2022 list.

"We care deeply about delivering an exceptional experience for our employees, so it's a tremendous honor for PitchBook to be recognized as an inspiring workplace in North America," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "I'm grateful to all of our team members who have helped build a culture of commitment to our core values and mission: to help people win."

In just over a decade, PitchBook has reached over 850 employees in the U.S. and 1,500 global employees across offices worldwide. Company culture is at the heart of its success and is driven by core values such as embracing and driving change, excellence and inclusion. PitchBook's dedication to enhancing its culture and providing personal and professional growth opportunities for its employees is a top priority. In 2021, PitchBook hosted over 150+ employee engagement events and devoted ample resources towards employee engagement initiatives. These events included inspirational guest speakers, financial education sessions, department lunch and learns, spirit weeks and mindfulness trainings, among others. As PitchBook continues to grow, it will increase investment in programs that provide growth opportunities, promote diversity, equity and inclusion and give back to local communities.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong and serves more than 70,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About Inspiring Workplaces

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger between Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™, believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

