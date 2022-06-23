LEADER BANK IS TOP RESIDENTIAL LENDER IN CITY OF SOMERVILLE

Leader Bank lent $217 million to Somerville homebuyers in 2021

ARLINGTON, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is the top residential mortgage lender in the City of Somerville both in 2021 and 2022 to date, according to Banker and Tradesman.

"Leader Bank is proud to be the number one residential mortgage lender in the City of Somerville," said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. "Helping homebuyers meet their lending goals is integral to the Bank's mission, and to be able to do so in a vibrant city like Somerville is an honor for Leader Bank."

Leader Bank lent $217 million to Somerville homebuyers in 2021, and has lent $37 million through the first five months of 2022, making the Bank the largest lender in the Somerville for residential mortgages in both instances. The Bank is also pleased to work with the City of Somerville to provide banking services to enable this lending.

"It has been an honor to partner with the City of Somerville to deliver the lending products and services to make sure Somerville homebuyers are finding the best solution for their needs," said Marc Romvos, Senior Vice President of Business and Government Banking at Leader Bank.

In 2021, Leader Bank was the top home purchase lender among banks in Massachusetts, the second home purchase lender among banks and mortgage companies in dollar volume, and the third overall lender in dollar volume.

ABOUT LEADER BANK

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world-class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.7 billion in assets. Leader Bank's best-in-class team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

