HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR TO GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (NYSE: GP1) ON SALE OF STERLING MCCALL HYUNDAI SOUTH LOOP IN HOUSTON, TX

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GP1) on the sale of its Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop dealership located in Houston, TX to Steele Auto Group ("Steele").

Haig Partners - Maximizing the Value of Your Life's Work (PRNewsfoto/Haig Partners LLC) (PRNewswire)

Haig Partners has represented 21 of the Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups, more than any other advisory firm.

Group 1 is a publicly traded auto retailer that ranks fourth on Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups. In 2021, it generated $13.5B in revenue and retailed 307,000 new and used vehicles.

Steele is Atlantic Canada's largest auto dealership group with 55 new auto dealerships, seven used auto dealerships, three powersports dealerships and eight collision centers. It expanded into the US recently. Sterling McCall Hyundai is its sixth dealership located in the US, all in Texas. The dealership will be rebranded Steele South Loop Hyundai.

Haig Partners is the leading buy-sell advisory firm to auto, truck and RV dealers in the U.S. The firm has represented 21 clients who qualify for Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Group, more than any other advisory firm. With the sale of Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop, the team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 79 dealerships in Texas, also more than any other advisory firm.

"It was an honor to represent Group 1 Automotive in the sale of Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop in Houston. Sometimes the best buyer for a dealership is located right next door. But in this case, our process surfaced the best buyer in Canada, 2,500 miles away," said Alan Haig, President of Haig Partners. "This transaction is further proof that many buyers are interested in expanding into Texas. With high population growth, low taxes and a business-friendly climate, Texas, Florida, and other similar markets bring elevated dealership values. The transaction also demonstrates that demand for dealerships remains high even though the macroeconomic outlook is troubled at the moment. Dealerships are still producing record levels of profits, so buyers want more of them."

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners LLC helps dealers maximize the value of their businesses. The team at Haig Partners has unmatched experience with former executives from leading retail dealer groups and financial institutions. They have led the purchase or sale of more than 560 dealerships totaling $8.5 billion during their careers. Haig Partners leverages its expertise and relationships with selected dealership buyers to lead clients through a confidential and customizable sales process to generate the highest possible price. Haig Partners issues the Haig Report, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact on dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

Press Contact:

Aimee Allen

Director of Marketing and Business Development

Haig Partners

aimee@haigpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haig Partners