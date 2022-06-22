With an Eye on Growth, iN2L + LifeLoop Hires Proven Finance and Marketing Leaders

To further its mission, iN2L + LifeLoop welcomes Rachel Vincion, CFO, and Cambria Jacobs, CMO

DENVER, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L + LifeLoop , provider of the first and most comprehensive senior living technology platform developed to meaningfully impact staff effectiveness, workforce retention, staffing levels, and resident engagement, today announced the addition of Rachel Vincion as its chief financial officer and Cambria Jacobs as its chief marketing officer. Both Jacobs and Vincion will report directly to Lisa Taylor, CEO of iN2L+ LifeLoop, and will be instrumental in helping drive the organization's continued strategic growth.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Rachel and Cambria to our newly-expanded Executive Leadership Team," said Taylor. "Rachel is a versatile and accomplished finance executive and Cambria is a dynamic and proven growth marketing leader. They help build lasting employee, customer, shareholder, and industry relationships, and drive strong return on investment. Both new leaders share our vision for enhancing the lives of hundreds of thousands of seniors through the advanced use of engagement technology. We're lucky to count them as colleagues."

With 25 years of experience and success in leading finance and strategy for high growth healthcare SaaS companies, Rachel Vincion brings with her an extensive operational background that drives long term value for organizations. Most recently, she increased enterprise value by 40% for PlayMaker Health, where she also spearheaded three investment banking processes and oversaw the successful acquisition of a major competitor. Earlier in her career, she led organizations to profitability and helped transform early-stage start-ups to ensure their long-term success. In her new role as iN2L + LifeLoop's CFO, she will be pivotal in helping Lisa Taylor and the Executive Leadership Team define the future direction for continued strategic growth.

"There could not be a more exciting time to join iN2L," said Vincion. "Together with LifeLoop, the organization offers the industry so much value, both for resident engagement and well-being, and for staff satisfaction and retention. I am delighted to be part of such a mission-driven company that will help the industry continue its recovery, both emotionally and financially."

Cambria Jacobs has a more than 25-year track record of developing passionate, mission-driven brands and implementing marketing strategies for fast growth B2B and B2C companies in the health, wellness, and technology sectors. As the Global CMO at EGYM, a health and tech fitness company, Jacobs launched the company's first global brand and go-to-market strategies. Jacobs is also credited with the co-creation of Collaboration In Aging , an innovative new conference, designed to help solve issues faced by the longevity industry. As iN2L + LifeLoop's CMO, Jacobs is charged with developing the expanded organization's go-forward brand strategy, as well as spearheading community-centric marketing programs rooted in impacting staff efficiency, workforce retention, staffing levels, and resident engagement.

"The iN2L + LifeLoop mission is very close to my heart," said Jacobs. "I couldn't be more honored to join an organization dedicated to enhancing the aging experience. I look forward to joining this industry and helping shape the future of senior living with fresh ideas, bright spot discussions, and new technologies that deliver real change for seniors, their families, and community staff and leadership alike."

Click here to view iN2L + LifeLoop's leadership team.

About iN2L + LifeLoop

iN2L + LifeLoop, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Together, they offer the first and most comprehensive senior living technology platform designed to drive measurable impact across strategic priorities such as resident satisfaction, staff retention, workflow efficiencies, and occupancy rates to demonstrate clear value and achieve substantial ROI. Trusted by 4,500+ nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across North America, iN2L + LifeLoop's powerful system holistically supports the entire senior living ecosystem. One mission. One solution. For more information, visit iN2L.com .

