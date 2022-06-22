Media Alert: Fly With Ortiz Sweepstakes

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Magellan Jets, David Ortiz Children's Fund, and The Red Sox Foundation are teaming up to give fans the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience to travel on a private jet with Big Papi himself as he heads to Cooperstown to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame! Net proceeds from the Fly With Ortiz Sweepstakes will support the David Ortiz Children's Fund and The Red Sox Foundation.

GRAND PRIZE: The Grand Prize Winner and one (1) guest will fly with David on a private flight to Cooperstown donated by Magellan Jets. The Grand Prize package also includes:

Ground transportation for the Grand Prize Winner and (1) guest to your hotel for the weekend

Hotel accommodations for three (3) nights' stay in a double-occupancy room roughly five miles from the Hall of Fame

Two (2) tickets to the Hall of Fame Ceremony

Airfare for the Grand Prize Winner and one (1) guest back to Boston following the ceremony on Sunday

OTHER PRIZES: First Prize – Enter by 8:59:50 p.m. ET on June 22, 2022 for a chance to win one (1) autographed David Ortiz baseball.

Second Prize — Enter by 8:59:59 p.m. ET on June 29, 2022 for a chance to win two (2) premium game tickets to the Red Sox home game at Fenway Park Tuesday, July 26, 2022, where David will be honored in a pregame ceremony.

Third Prize — Enter by 8:59:59 p.m. ET on July 6, 2022 for a chance to win one (1) autographed David Ortiz baseball.

WHEN: The auction will launch Friday, June 17, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET, and will run through Friday, July 8, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. The flight to Cooperstown will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022—more details on the flight and press/photo opportunities to come later.

WHERE: Once the sweepstakes is live, fans can sign up to enter at RedSox.com/FlyWithOrtiz. Some restrictions may apply. Please see Official Rules for full details.

ELIGIBILITY: Fans located in the United States and who are 18 years old or older are eligible to enter.

WHO: The David Ortiz Children's Fund provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need. To date, the organization has helped save the lives of over 1,013 children in the Dominican Republic and has helped thousands more in the New England area.

As the Official Team Charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Red Sox Foundation seeks to make a difference in the lives of children, veterans, families, and communities in need throughout New England by improving health, educational and recreational opportunities.

Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation company offering jet card ownership, jet membership, and on-demand charter services. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft and crews in the world to provide the freedom, certainty, and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand.

