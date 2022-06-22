Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Enhanced Connection System from Amphenol Features Quick Lock and Press-to-Release Design

Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

ePower-Lite Mini, rated to 30 A, is a low-cost alternative for EV customers

ENDICOTT, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has enhanced its ePower-Lite line to include a 2-pole mini ePower-Lite connector with a secondary locking design that is rated to 30 A. This connector was created as a low-cost alternative for EV customers.

Technical Specifications

  • Secondary locking design
  • Rated to 30A
  • Operating voltage of 600V AC / 800V DC
  • 2-pole connector features HVIL and EMI shielding for safety and performance
  • UL 94V-0 flammability rating
  • IP67 rating when mated
  • Minimum of 100 mating cycles

Designed for use in electric vehicles, hybrid cars and heavy equipment/forklifts, as well as by PDU, MCU and OBC manufacturers, the ePower-Lite Mini has an operating voltage of 600V AC / 800V DC. Specific applications include, the PTC (positive temperature coefficient), PDU (power distribution unit), MCU (motor control unit), battery packs and Battery charging.

These robust connectors feature a lightweight plastic shell and compact design to provide weight and space savings in vehicle design. They also include HVIL and EMI shielding for safety and performance.

The connectors are touch-proof and feature a straight version plug for easy mating, as well as a 4 key/keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. The ePower-Lite Mini can be mated at least 100 times.

This connector series has a UL 94V-0 flammability rating, an IP67 rating when mated, and an operating temperature range from -40°C to 125°C.

For full news release and hi-res photo: https://bit.ly/ePowerLiteNews

CONTACT:
Joanna Puglisi-Barley
Phone: (215) 453-8700
E-mail: publicrelations@simongroup.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enhanced-connection-system-from-amphenol-features-quick-lock-and-press-to-release-design-301573296.html

SOURCE Amphenol Industrial Operations

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.