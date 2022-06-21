Socket Mobile's S550 Mobile Wallet Reader is a Finalist in 2022 NFC Forum Awards

NEWARK, Calif., June 21st, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that the SocketScan S550 is a finalist in the 2022 NFC Forum Innovation Awards.

The SocketScan S550 combines the latest 13.56 MHz contactless technology with Bluetooth LE connectivity and is built for easy and painless integration into apps using Socket's CaptureSDK. The S550 is NFC Forum, Apple VAS, Google Pay Smart Tap, and Bluetooth SIG certified. It's the ideal reader for numerous loyalty programs, closed-loop payments, age verification via mobile driver's licenses (mDL), vaccine passport verification systems, ticket validation, and countless other applications. The S550 provides leading-edge tap-and-go technology that breaks new ground in the NFC industry and delivers an effortless data capture experience for application developers and their clients.

Every year, the NFC Forum Innovation Awards recognize the development and deployment of breakthrough products that successfully implement NFC technology. Submissions are scored using criteria ranging from innovation, benefits, competition, user experience, and NFC impact. Socket Mobile submitted its mobile wallet and contactless card reader/writer, SocketScan S550, to be considered for the award. It landed in the finalists round amongst other NFC products in the industry.

"Socket Mobile is truly proud and honored to be recognized by NFC Forum Innovation Awards judges. Innovation is a key element of Socket Mobile's business model, as hardware needs to be fully developed before our many app partners can begin the process of integrating it into their solutions. The SocketScan S550 is a great example of how this process works. Socket Mobile delivers state-of-the-art hardware and software tools so that Apps can better support the ever-changing mobile environment, just as we are doing with NFC. App partners that have integrated S550 into their solutions have raved about its performance. We included unique visual and audio feedback features to enhance the user experience and are taking steps to advance consumer education to help move contactless technology adoption forward beyond payments. With digital IDs and mobile wallet usage at an all-time high, app providers are looking for NFC readers that can be relied upon to read these credentials, deliver the relevant data to their apps, and provide an effortless customer experience. This acknowledgment helps demonstrate the S550 as an excellent choice for app providers that want an innovative NFC reader as part of their solution," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.

S550 is also the first cordless reader to achieve CR12 certification from the NFC Forum Certification Program. NFC Forum certification ensures the S550 can read all NFC Forum compliant tags, which number in the billions. The certification helps give Socket Mobile's global customers solace in the S550's ability to be interoperable with myriad mobile wallets and contactless credentials.

As with any Socket Mobile product, the best way for app partners to leverage the S550 is through CaptureSDK. It provides the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the application to maximize the efficiency of their solution and increase the overall productivity and happiness of their end-users. Implementing CaptureSDK allows application providers to utilize any of Socket Mobile's family of data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and select the right device for each customer's requirements.

The NFC Forum Innovation Awards will announce the winner at their awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 22nd.

