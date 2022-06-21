McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2022

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 of $32,771,000 as compared to $21,580,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2,547,000, or $1.13 per diluted Class A common share as compared to net earnings of $1,197,000, or $0.52 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 totaled $91,786,000 as compared to $60,758,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 amounted to $7,306,000, or $3.23 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $2,419,000, or $1.05 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $32.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $24.2 million as compared to $14.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This 66% increase in net revenues was a result of increases across the board for all product lines, as we continue to see growth in the marketplace for western/lifestyle boots. Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 16%, from $7.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This was primarily a result of increased production of our military boots, as well as an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $9.7 million as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was up from 27.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to 29.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This is primarily due to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions, advertising, and employee benefit expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $3.8 million as compared to operating profit of $1.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 totaled $91.8 million as compared to $60.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $67.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $40.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, with the increase resulting from an increase in all product lines. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $20.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $22.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. This increase was a result of increased production of our military boots, as well as an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $26.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $16.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Gross profit attributable to our western and lifestyle products increased to $23.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to $14.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Our work boot products gross profit increased from $1.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $2.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $16.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $13.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions, advertising, and employee benefit expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $10.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $3.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at April 30, 2022 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.4 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021. Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $65.0 million at April 30, 2022.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 30, 2022. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2023. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2023, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, operating activities provided approximately $0.4 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $8.3 million of cash. Increased inventory and accounts receivable used approximately $9.0 million; while decreased liabilities provided approximately $1.2 million.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled approximately $0.6 million, primarily due to the sale of securities offset by the purchase of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $0.9 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties held for investment that are under contract, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













April 30,

2022

July 31,

2021

ASSETS







Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$22,404

$23,489









Equity investments

6,203

6,207









Debt securities

2,469

2,414









Accounts and notes receivable, net

21,372

16,382









Inventories, net

18,356

14,326









Prepaid expenses and other current assets

370

323









Total current assets

71,174

63,141









Property and equipment, net

5,101

5,363









Other assets:

















Deposits

14

14









Notes receivable

969

1,017









Real estate held for investment

3,036

3,238









Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance

2,288

2,288









Trademarks

2,824

2,824









Total other assets

9,131

9,381









Total assets

$85,406

$77,885











McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













April 30,

2022

July 31,

2021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$2,846

$2,714









Accrued employee benefits

1,568

660









Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

801

700









Income tax payable

118

236









Other

867

795









Total current liabilities

6,200

5,105









Deferred tax liabilities

534

534









Total liabilities

6,734

5,639









Shareholders' equity:







Common Stock:







Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding, 1,894,435 and 1,893,423

shares, respectively

1,894

1,893









Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

issued and outstanding, 365,725 and 366,737 shares,

respectively

366

367









Retained earnings

76,412

69,986









Total shareholders' equity

78,672

72,246









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$85,406

$77,885











McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

May 1,

April 30,

May 1, 2022 2021 2022 2021















Net revenues $32,771

$21,580

$91,786

$60,758















Cost of revenues 23,106

15,643

64,984

44,219















Gross profit 9,665

5,937

26,802

16,539















Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,847

4,425

16,705

13,544















Operating profit 3,818

1,512

10,097

2,995















Other income (loss) (287)

163

(100)

454















Earnings before income taxes 3,531

1,675

9,997

3,449















Provision for income taxes 984

478

2,691

1,030















Net earnings $2,547

$1,197

$7,306

$2,419















































Earnings per common share:





























Diluted earnings per share:













Class A 1.13

0.52

3.23

1.05 Class B NA

NA

NA

NA















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Class A 1,893,705

1,919,003

1,893,538

1,934,149 Class B 366,455

366,737

366,622

367,623 Total 2,260,160

2,285,740

2,260,160

2,301,772

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, August 1, 2020

1,957,142 $1,957 373,233 $373 $0 $69,487















Stock Buyback

(21,141) (21) (3,500) (4)

(490)















Conversion of Class B

2,300 2 (2,300) (2)

- to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(253)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(48)















Net earnings











494 Balance, October 31, 2020

1,938,301 $1,938 367,433 $367 $0 $69,190















Stock Buyback

(14,478) (14) (696) 0

(320)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(252)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











728 Balance, January 30, 2021

1,923,823 $1,924 366,737 $367 $0 $69,299















Stock Buyback

(12,900) (13)





(319)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(250)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











1,197 Balance, May 1, 2021

1,910,923 $1,911 366,737 $367 $0 $69,880

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, July 31, 2021

1,893,423 $1,893 366,737 $367 $0 $69,986















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(246)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











2,222 Balance, October 30, 2021

1,893,423 $1,893 366,737 $367 $0 $71,915















Conversion of Class B

212 1 (212) (1)

- to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(246)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











2,536 Balance, January 29, 2022

1,893,635 $1,894 366,525 $366 $0 $74,158















Conversion of Class B

800 1 (800) (1)

- to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(246)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











2,547 Balance, April 30, 2022

1,894,435 $1,894 365,725 $366 $0 $76,412

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Nine Months Ended



April 30,

May 1,



2022 2021









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

















Net earnings

7,306

2,419









Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

used in operating activities

(6,933)

(2,015)









Net cash used in operating activities

373

404









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Proceeds from sale of assets

566

637









Purchase of land for investment

-

(160)









Capital expenditures

(504)

(250)









Purchase of securities

(3,556)

(6,522)









Proceeds from sale of securities

2,916

10,052









Net cash provided by investing activities

(578)

3,757









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Repurchase company stock

-

(1,182)









Dividends paid

(880)

(898)









Net cash used in financing activities

(880)

(2,080)









Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

(1,085)

2,081









Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

23,489

20,959









Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$22,404

$23,040











