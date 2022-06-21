Matador Gold Technologies Inc. to Attend Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit

Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer, Matador Gold Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Matador Gold Technologies Inc. (Matador Network) is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit at the Beverly Hills Hotel from June 21st to June 24th, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

"We are excited to share Matador's vision of modernizing the gold industry and bringing back its lustre for new and existing gold investors," said Geoff St. Clair, VP Finance and Investor Relations at Matador. Matador has raised strategic capital from several top Canadian investors including Kitco Metals, HIVE Blockchain, and Osisko Mining.

Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries presenting to a highly selective audience of venture capital, family office, and institutional investors attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Summit Details

Event: Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit

Format: Presentations and Q&A

Dates: Tuesday, June 21st to Friday, June 24th, 2022

Venue: In-person at the Beverly Hills Hotel

About Matador Gold Technologies Inc.

Matador is modernizing gold by bringing it to the digital era. Matador is a DTC company that sells premium gold, such as ESG gold, directly to retail using Matador's proprietary mobile platform. Installment plans define the Matador experience, enabling buy now, pay monthly for gold. It also enables retail gold buyers to buy/sell gold in a 24/7 marketplace with the best pricing, user-interface, and payment terms.

Learn more about Matador Gold Technologies Inc. at https://www.matador.network/

