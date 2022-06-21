Cambria Hotels Launches "Taste of the Destination" Summer Cocktail Program

Inspired by local flair and flavors, the upscale, bar-forward brand creates six city-inspired Cambria Margaritas

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, to celebrate the start of the summer travel season, Cambria® Hotels—an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—launches six destination-inspired interpretations of its signature Cambria Margarita. Curated by the brand's Certified Cicerone® and Mixologist Zach O'Haire, the Taste of the Destination margaritas further enhance the bar-forward experience modern travelers have come to enjoy at Cambria Hotels.

Located in some of the most sough-after destinations coast to coast, guests staying at Cambria Hotels can experience an authentic taste of the surrounding city with the brand's signature margaritas infused with signature flavors. All summerlong, six selected Cambria hotel destinations will offer a specialty margarita, unique to each destination. The Taste of the Destination margaritas are available for a limited time (June 21 to Sept. 22, 2022) at the following hotels across the portfolio:

Cambria Hotel Los Angeles Airport (LAX): Mezcal on Melrose

A creamy and smoky fresh take on the Cambria Margarita featuring homemade avocado purée, agave nectar, lime juice, and mezcal. A creamy and smoky fresh take on the Cambria Margarita featuring homemade avocado purée, agave nectar, lime juice, and mezcal.

Cambria Hotel Austin Airport: Moonlight Agave

Paying homage to Texas' spicy cuisine, this Cambria Margarita kicks up the heat with chilies and handcrafted, 100% blue agave tequila. Paying homage tospicy cuisine, this Cambria Margarita kicks up the heat with chilies and handcrafted, 100% blue agave tequila.

Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row: The High Stakes Margarita

In a city steeped in whiskey, this variation of the Cambria Margarita appeals to whiskey and tequila drinkers alike with tequila aged in bourbon barrels, Old Fashioned cocktail syrup, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice. In a city steeped in whiskey, this variation of the Cambria Margarita appeals to whiskey and tequila drinkers alike with tequila aged in bourbon barrels, Old Fashioned cocktail syrup, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice.

Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach: Las Olas Margarita

Influenced by state-grown oranges and coconuts ( Florida is one of the few places in the U.S. where coconuts can grow), this Cambria Margarita combines coconut syrup, orange liquor, lime juice, and tequila. Influenced by state-grown oranges and coconuts (is one of the few places in the U.S. where coconuts can grow), this Cambria Margarita combines coconut syrup, orange liquor, lime juice, and tequila.

Cambria Hotel New Orleans Downtown Warehouse District: The Bourbon Street Bayou

Let the good times roll with passionfruit syrup, citrus, reposado tequila, and a sprinkle of a pastis liqueur—an anise-flavored spirit created as an absinthe substitute in 1934 New Orleans—in a Cambria Margarita that celebrates New Orleans cocktail culture. Let the good times roll with passionfruit syrup, citrus, reposado tequila, and a sprinkle of a pastis liqueur—an anise-flavored spirit created as an absinthe substitute in 1934 New Orleans—in a Cambria Margarita that celebratescocktail culture.

Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront: For All the People

The District's official fruit, the cherry, is mixed with a bitter aperitif distilled in the Ivy City— small neighborhood in Northeast Washington, D.C.—to elevate the classic Cambria Margarita featuring tequila and lime juice. The District's official fruit, the cherry, is mixed with a bitter aperitif distilled in the Ivy City— small neighborhood in Northeast Washington, D.C.—to elevate the classic Cambria Margarita featuring tequila and lime juice.

"Building off Cambria Hotels' locally inspired bar and restaurants hallmark, we curated a cocktail program that features unique, destination-focused interpretations of the Cambria Margarita," said Rick Hertan, Cambria Hotels director of guest experience and innovation at Choice Hotels. "This initiative is just another way Cambria is providing approachable indulgences with local inspiration at our hotels. This summer cocktail program comes on the heels of the launch of Cambria Hotels' successful collaboration with Cambria Estate Winery to enhance our bar-forward experience including our focus on hyper-local craft beers."

Travelers looking to get away this summer can take advantage of great deals such as Cambria's Longer Days promotion by visiting choicehotels.com/cambria. Longer Stays is available at Cambria hotels across the U.S. with savings of up to 20 percent on stays of seven nights or more through the end of August.*

There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Boston and Phoenix, with more than 70 hotels in the pipeline. For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, Boston and Washington, D.C. There are nearly 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

*Subject to availability at participating Cambria and Ascend hotels. Must be a Choice Privileges member. The rate is 15% off Best Available Rate for a reservation of a minimum of 5 nights. The rate is 20% off Best Available Rate for a reservation of a minimum of 7 nights. Valid only for reservations booked from 6/6/2022 to 8/22/2022 for stays from 6/13/2022 to 8/29/2022. Offer is not applicable to groups and cannot be combined with any other discounts, special offers or promotions. Offer may be changed or discontinued at any time.

