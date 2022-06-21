BHG Financial Information Security Team Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced today that BHG Financial Information Security Department has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the organizational excellence category. This global community of cyber security experts created the awards program to focus on identifying and rewarding the world's leading companies working to keep data and electronic assets safe amid a growing threat from hackers.

BHG Financial is the leader in unsecured business and personal loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country. Powered by data, analytics, and technology, BHG Financial is constantly pushing the limits of innovation to help its clients succeed.

"Data security is at the forefront of everything we do," said Fred Hamilton, CISO of BHG Financial. "For that reason, BHG Financial's Information Security Program has grown exponentially within the past year. We are honored to be recognized for this award, for us it further reinforces our dedication to keeping the data of our employees and customers safe."

BHG's Information Security Department is continuously evolving to meet the needs of a rapidly growing organization. Through a significant investment in people and resources, BHG Financial remains committed to data security as the company's top priority.

"We are so proud to name BHG Financial Information Security Team as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like BHG Financial are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

For information about the BHG Financial please visit bhgfinancial.com. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $11 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

