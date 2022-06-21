Accolade to showcase Personalized Healthcare for health plans at AHIP 2022

Accolade and Priority Health will discuss how Personalized Healthcare can deliver value for health plans seeking virtual first solutions for whole person care.

SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), the company that provides millions of individuals and their families with Personalized Healthcare, will be at AHIP 2022 on June 21-23 in Las Vegas, NV.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Personalized Healthcare brings together virtual first care options, clinical integration and seamless navigation to deliver an exceptional experience for both employers and their employees.

Please join us for the following presentations:

Reinventing Chronic Care After Covid-19 – Accolade chief medical officer Dr. Shantanu Nundy will discuss a new framework for where healthcare needs to go post-pandemic and the role health insurance providers can play in the change ahead. The first 50 session participants will receive a complimentary copy of Dr. Nundy's book Care After Covid: What the Pandemic Revealed is Broken in Healthcare and How to Reinvent It. ( June 23 from 10:00-10:45am PT in Bandol 1)

How Using Virtual Care Increases Value for Members with Chronic Disease – Dr. Anupam Goel of Accolade, Megan Schmidt of Priority Health and Megan Wirth of 2nd.MD will discuss how a virtual connectedness model can improve issues related to access to care, condition support and achieving better outcomes for members managing chronic conditions. This session will outline how health insurance providers are expanding their health services and how virtual care can provide a complementary experience to traditional in-person care. ( June 23 from 1:30-2:15pm PT in Castillion )

Attendees can learn more about Accolade by visiting Booth #408 during the conference.

"We are excited to discuss our partnership with Priority Health which is fulfilling an unmet need in the employer marketplace in Michigan," said Kristin Herrera, executive vice president and general manager for health plan and enterprise channel at Accolade. "Health plans are seeking innovative solutions that improve member satisfaction, engagement, affordability and outcomes. Only 33% of people in this country have seen a primary care physician in the last two years. Our virtual first plan design integrates with in-person care and existing benefit programs to bring simplicity to a complex healthcare system. By proactively connecting and then staying with members throughout their journey, we drive affordability and improved outcomes, especially for members with chronic disease."

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

