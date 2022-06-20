Walmart Connect Announces First Strategic Agency Partnership with Omnicom

Agreement Enables Cross-Screen Planning in Omni Against Walmart Audiences

CANNES, France, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart Connect - the closed-loop omnichannel media business of America's largest retailer offering advertisers an opportunity to reach Walmart shoppers on Walmart's site and app, across its physical locations, and across the web - today announced a strategic partnership with Omnicom Media Group, the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). The partnership marks the first such agreement between Walmart Connect and an agency holding company.

Making the announcement at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Seth Dallaire said, "As marketers prepare for the deprecation of third-party cookies, we're building a platform and ecosystem that leverages the scale of Walmart's first-party data and strong customer relationships to help them deliver strong ROI in an increasingly fragmented environment. Our partnership with Omnicom illustrates Walmart Connect's focus on driving growth, improving product capabilities and educating the industry on the role retail media platforms have in delivering measurable solutions that connect clients with omnichannel shoppers."

Encompassing pricing, agency support, ongoing product feedback and ground-floor opportunities, the partnership delivers a broad spectrum of strategic and commercial benefits to Omnicom clients. Most significantly, the agreement enables cross-screen planning against Walmart audiences in Omni - Omnicom's open operating system which orchestrates better outcomes for clients across the entire consumer purchasing journey - allowing Omnicom's agencies to deliver connected experiences across media and commerce platforms with-in owned, earned, and paid environments.

Planners can identify the domains, apps and screens with the most effective reach and cost for Walmart audiences; and using the Omni ID, they can also push advertiser's first-party data to the Walmart DSP where it combines with Walmart audiences.

By optimizing supply paths as well as inventory planning on the Walmart DSP and within Omni, this strategic alliance with Walmart Connect and Omnicom translates to increased investment efficiency and effectiveness for our clients," says Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer, Omnicom Media Group North America.

The Walmart Connect/Omnicom partnership represents the intersection of multiple industry trends, including the growing influence of retail media networks; agencies' expanding footprint in commerce; and increased interest in collaboration between retailers, agencies and marketers seeking competitive advantage in an accelerated marketplace.

"Landing the first holding company partnership with Walmart Connect marks another differentiator in Omnicom's connected commerce offer," says Omnicom eCommerce CEO Frank Kochenash, "while also demonstrating the unique opportunity for data interoperability that the Omni platform offers retailers."

The agreement continues the collaboration between Walmart Connect and Omnicom that began in 2021 with Omnicom Media Group's participation in beta tests for the Walmart DSP's frequency cap function.

About Walmart Connect

With 150 million weekly omnichannel customers, Walmart is deeply integrated into customers' lives and understands how they engage with products and brands throughout their shopping journey. Walmart Connect helps brands connect with our customers more often and more meaningfully than ever before to accelerate shared growth. As the closed-loop media business of America's largest retailer, Walmart Connect offers unparalleled opportunities for brands to reach their desired customers no matter where, how, and when they shop. For additional information, visit walmarconnect.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart-connect/. More than media. Meaningful connections.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science , OMD and PHD ; performance marketing agency Resolution ; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing ; and the Annalect data and analytics division that developed and manages the Omni open operating system that orchestrates better outcomes for clients across the entire consumer marketing journey.

