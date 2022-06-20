RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN CLAYTON, N.C.

Clayton Corners is at 11771 U.S. 70 Business Highway West

CLAYTON, N.C., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened its 14th North Carolina outpatient clinic – all of them in the Triangle region – today at 11771 U.S. 70 Business Highway West.

The new Clayton Corners clinic is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. To make an appointment, call 984-263-0944 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy and occupational therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Pam Tutten is a certified hand specialist who holds several certifications to provide specialized care for workers. She is working with Results and sister companies BenchMark Physical Therapy and Drayer Physical Therapy Institute to develop hand therapy and industrial programs for the Triangle region.

Tutten earned a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy and psychology from Utica College of Syracuse University and a doctor of occupational therapy degree from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.

Results has more than 200 clinics overall in a market that also includes Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

