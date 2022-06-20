BDR announces SPARK 2023

Top contractor learning and networking event heads to Tucson, Arizona in January 2023

SEATTLE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, will host two jam-packed days of impactful keynote talks, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and more for top contractors in the industry at SPARK 2023 Jan. 11-14 in Tucson, Arizona.

The training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals will host SPARK 2023, a top contractor learning and networking event. (PRNewswire)

"SPARK 2023 is a powerful opportunity for contractors to cultivate new ideas, learn to communicate with younger generations, and collaborate with their peers," said Bruce Wiseman, president and owner of BDR. "Based on the success of the first SPARK event in San Antonio earlier this year, we're confident that we've developed a unique program that inspires and empowers the leaders in our industry."

At SPARK, contractors will be presented with opportunities to build significant industry connections and learn key areas of focus for their business in the current economic climate.

The event is headlined by keynote sessions from experts in leadership and team member engagement. Clint Pulver, professional drummer turned employee retention expert, will kick off the event with an electrifying opening presentation. Lt. Col. Waldo "The Wingman" Waldman, executive coach and author of the New York Times bestseller "Never Fly Solo," will deliver a powerful closing keynote.

SPARK 2023 also features time to enjoy activities in Tucson, a golf tournament, and great food and drinks – all in a uniquely Southwest setting. Held at the El Conquistador Tucson, guests will get to experience the colors, textures, and awe-inspiring views of the Sonoran Desert.

The inaugural SPARK event in San Antonio hosted representatives from 95 home service businesses with a combined annual revenue of $500 million.

For more information, including registration options and a preliminary agenda, visit https://www.bdrco.com/spark/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)