BIO-IT World Conference and Expo, 2022 Best of Show Award Modak Nabu™

Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

The best-of-show awards program at the BIO-IT World Conference and Expo, 2022, held at Hynes Convention Centre, Boston, Massachusetts, recognizes innovative solution providers in the Life Sciences industry.

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions, today announced that it was named winner of the Best of Show Awards at the BIO-IT World Conference and Expo, 2022. The honor recognizes Modak Nabu™ for its innovative approach to data engineering.

"We are proud to receive this recognition for Modak Nabu™. This award is a testament to the continuous innovation and improvements that makes Modak Nabu™ a powerful integrated data engineering platform. Modak Nabu's self-service, automation, and interoperability features accelerate the data preparation journey for enterprises in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer and Co-Founder, at Modak.

Data Engineers and Data Scientists spend up to 80% of their time finding, moving, collecting, and preparing data. Further, integrating, managing, and delivering data to business users to generate critical business insights is becoming challenging with ever-increasing data sources and data volume.

Modak Nabu™ accelerates data preparation services by 4x. By automating mundane and laborious data preparation tasks, Modak Nabu™ significantly reduces the time taken to make data available for analytics initiatives.

Enterprise customers are seeing the following benefits from Modak Nabu™:

  1. Automated data pipelines – Simplifies the process of onboarding data from a variety of data sources to different cloud environments which makes Modak Nabu™ truly cloud-agnostic.
  2. Automated data discovery and profiling – Democratizes access to data assets by making them discoverable and understandable.
  3. Monitoring and Visibility – Provides a real-time view of the progress of data management tasks for different stakeholders, from operations to the executive team.
  4. Self-service data management – Complex data management tasks can be executed using a simple no-code and low-code approach, with robust governance controls.
  5. Data Mesh and Data Fabric – Simplified data access and self-service data consumption by leveraging the Data Fabric and Data Mesh approach.

For more information, please click here: https://modak.com/modak-nabu-2/

About Modak

Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. We provide cloud-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. We use machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared.

Contact:

Rima Chakraborty
rima.chakraborty@modak.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-it-world-conference-and-expo-2022-best-of-show-award-modak-nabu-301569630.html

SOURCE Modak

