AMTECH SOFTWARE APPOINTS CHUCK SCHNEIDER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Software ("Amtech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of manufacturing ERP software and technology services for the packaging and other manufacturing industries, announced today that Chuck Schneider has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Schneider succeeds founder Cosmo DeNicola, who will remain a member of the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Schneider brings substantial professional experience in the technology industry, most recently serving as Chief Customer Officer of Navis, a leading operations and supply chain software platform. There he focused on expanding Navis' service portfolio, integrating new product offerings and cultivating relationships with the company's network of customers.

"I am honored to lead Amtech through its next phase of growth. I look forward to building on the company's winning culture and reputation as a leading provider of software solutions to the packaging and other manufacturing industries," remarked Mr. Schneider. "Further, I am eager to increase our investment in product development and customer support in order to continue delivering an exceptional customer experience. I look forward to collaborating with our customers, the Board, and our dedicated employees, to continue Amtech's legacy of innovation and growth."

Peter Leibman, board member of Amtech, said, "We are thrilled to have Chuck join Amtech as CEO. Chuck's significant technology industry experience, in addition to his track record of substantial business and recurring revenue growth, make him the ideal leader for Amtech's world class software platform. We would also like to thank Cosmo for all that he has done to advance Amtech's growth trajectory and deliver excellence for its clients."

Mr. DeNicola commented, "This is an exciting time for Amtech, I also look forward to supporting Chuck's strategic and transformational growth initiatives that will continue to serve Amtech's customers."

Amtech Software is a leading provider of manufacturing ERP software and technology solutions to the packaging and other manufacturing industries. Amtech's fully integrated product suite of modules, multilingual and enterprise solutions provides a compelling value proposition to the full spectrum of manufacturers. Its software solutions serve over 250 customers at over 750 manufacturing plants in North America, Europe and Latin America. The company is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

