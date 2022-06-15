UM Named Media Agency of Record for Upwork

UM to Take on Brand Media Duties for the World's Work Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced that it has been named Media Agency of Record for Upwork , the world's work marketplace that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. UM will take on all brand media strategy, planning, buying, and data & analytics duties for this pioneering brand.

"Upwork is uniquely positioned to improve the way we work within an ever-evolving talent market, and we are thrilled to partner with this trailblazing brand," said W. Joe DeMiero, U.S. CEO, UM. "Our teams are already collaborating on unlocking new growth opportunities through our Futureproof planning process, and we look forward to accelerating Upwork's brand building and data-driven media plans, strengthening their ability to deliver essential services to today's workforce."

"For the first time in decades, people are questioning what we call 'work' and how we do it," said Upwork Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Waters. "The unprecedented career and work innovation we're experiencing as a society presents Upwork with a tremendous opportunity. UM will help us accelerate this cultural moment with its proven track record of delivering growth to clients through close partnership, industry-leading capabilities, and a deep understanding of today's and tomorrow's audiences. As the professional landscape continues to evolve, it's critical we work with future-facing agency partners to deliver on our brand, media, and marketing goals at scale."

This latest announcement follows several high-profile brands recently appointing UM media Agency of Record, including Grubhub, Enterprise Holdings and Storck USA. UM was also recognized as a 2022 AdAge "Best Place to Work" and a Top Workplace in the US by global authority, Great Places to Work.

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/ .

