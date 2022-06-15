Megatel Homes Begins Construction of $2 Billion Lagoon Community in Houston

HOUSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megatel Homes LLC, one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation, today announced it has broken ground on Saint Tropez, a world-class lagoon community in Houston. This is one of twelve master-planned lagoon communities with resort-style amenities in development by Megatel. Pre-selling of the first phase of Saint Tropez is expected to begin within the next 60 days.

"Lagoon communities have proven to be an extraordinarily popular residential option throughout Texas, with heavy demand for these amenity-rich developments," said Zach Ipour, co-founder. "As a result of this significant demand, Megatel is pursuing the development of a dozen such communities throughout Texas and expanding to other states."

The $2 billion Saint Tropez residential community spans over 1,000 acres and will feature an enormous manmade lagoon with white sand beaches and luxurious amenities for the whole family to enjoy including paddleboarding, kayaking, a swim-up bar, FlowRider surf simulator, a water slide tower, a playground, cabanas, a soundstage, a splash park, and much more. The new community's entertainment district will offer residents and the public a restaurant, bar, adult lounge, teen arcade, bowling alley,and a children's immersive indoor play area. Residents will also have access to additional amenities that include a fitness and yoga studio, event spaces, and a home design center to choose design selections for their future home.

The lagoon community will include 4,500 single-family lots and multifamily units. Single-family homes will range in size from 1,500 square feet to 4,000 square feet and sell for between $350,000 to $700,000 each. Multifamily rental units will include one-, two- and three-bedroom options with rental rates expected to begin at $1,200 per month.

This development is part of Megatel's plan to accommodate exponential growth in the Houston area. Megatel is committed to providing thoughtfully planned and high-quality communities for the Houston population. Currently, Houston has the 6th largest growth in employment in the US over the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and many companies including HPE and Maddox Defense have moved their headquarters from California to Houston. With the rapid growth in job availability, Houston has announced plans for a highway expansion project to accommodate the increasing number of commuters.

"Megatel Homes has been searching for the optimum opportunity to gain re-entry into the Houston housing market," said Zach Ipour, co-founder. "We are excited to bring this revolutionary residential experience to the Houston area."

This game-changing real estate development style will prove to be successful in the market by offering luxurious amenities and a superior residential experience at an attractive price point. Megatel was able to acquire the land for this development at a reasonable price, as the value of the land has nearly doubled since purchase. Megatel is also able to significantly expand operations due to the unique financing structure through MCI Invest.

Phase one of the Saint Tropez development is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

About Megatel Homes

Founded in 2006, Megatel Homes has emerged as one of the most successful homebuilders in the state of Texas. The company has had considerable growth, with more than 100 developments comprised of several thousand homes, completed since its founding. The company currently has more than 100 communities and is rapidly spreading throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

