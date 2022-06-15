LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs Positively Impact the U.S. Economy

SCORE celebrates LGBTQ+ small business owners

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During Pride Month, SCORE , mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is honoring the 1.4 million LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs throughout the country.

LGBTQ+ small businesses contribute $1.7 trillion to the American economy each year, according to a SCORE meta-analysis. In addition, the LGBTQ+ community holds an estimated purchasing power of $917 billion dollars in the U.S.

"LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs play a vital role in the small business community," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "We want the LGBTQ+ community to know we are here to provide them with the tools and resources they need to excel when starting or growing their business."

SCORE supports LGBTQ+ small businesses

Sarah Scala, president and principal consultant of Sarah A. Scala Consulting in Watertown, Mass., has utilized SCORE as a resource since the inception of her business 10 years ago. While she had been out to friends and family for a number of years, she came out publicly in 2021 to support and provide leadership coaching services to LGBTQ+ clientele. As part of her journey, Scala explains: "I challenged myself each month to do something additional to promote that I provide LGBTQ+ services. It has not been easy. However, I feel confident about this choice as I am supported by peers, mentors, clients and my network." She is thankful for the continuous support of her mentors: "Each of my SCORE mentors has been exceptional with providing advice, support and a sounding ear."

SCORE client Gavin Escolar, owner of The Chaga Company in San Francisco, Calif., has found great success and support with his SCORE mentor, Pete Slosberg, over the years: "The Chaga Company loves SCORE. SCORE has given my business tools, focus, courage and persistence which results in business success. My SCORE mentor Pete Slosberg is GOLD. He is hands-on with the direction of the company and has been on our side throughout this entrepreneurial journey."

How SCORE can help

SCORE supports all entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their small business. Tools to support small business owners include 24/7 expert mentoring, resilience training and on-demand educational resources. Visit SCORE.org to learn more.

