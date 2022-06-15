Itasca Creates Next-Generation Receiving Solution

Itasca and Kroger modernize direct store delivery systems to improve in-stock position, accuracy and speed-to-shelf

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itasca Retail announced today that it is collaborating with The Kroger Co., the nation's largest supermarket operator, to deploy Magic™ DSD, a modernized software system for receiving deliveries. The solution will be implemented in Kroger's nearly 2,800 stores across 35 states in the U.S. This state-of-the-art solution automates several receiving tasks while retaining core functionality that is familiar to store associates.

The new software will focus on products like bread, dairy, beer, and soft drinks, that arrive through direct store delivery (DSD). The items come to the store from suppliers or distributors without having to pass through the retailer's own distribution centers. DSD is a standard industry practice that accounts for roughly one-third of the volume sold in supermarkets nationwide.

"Process simplification and modernization is a priority for Kroger," said Chris Harris, Director, Asset Protection & Safety for Kroger. "Itasca's software will be essential to this journey and will improve daily job functions for our associates."

Excellence in DSD receiving helps retailers better manage a key piece of the supply chain system and simplify day-to-day tasks for associates. By automating tasks like receiving deliveries, store associates are able to focus on creating an exceptional customer experience.

"We like to describe our solution as 'Total DSD Management,'" said Jeff Kennedy, President of Itasca Retail. "It creates a closed-loop process from order creation through receiving, allowing retailers to measure vendor service levels easily. We are proud that Kroger has put its trust in us to deliver the enhanced DSD functionality they require to provide their shoppers with the best possible service levels."

About Itasca Retail:

Itasca Retail is a leading provider of inventory technology that enables grocers to eliminate out-of-stocks and save labor. More than 85,000 workers, at more than 6,000 stores, use the world's first inventory intelligence platform to manage industry and economic changes including consumer shopping habits, labor shortages, and shifting supply-chain trends. Inventory Intelligence levels the playing field for grocers of all sizes. Itasca's customers include Wegmans, Sobeys, PriceChopper, Big Y, Tops Markets, Raley's, Weis Markets, SpartanNash, Cardenas Markets, and Brookshire Brothers. Book an appointment here: https://www.itasca-retail.com/.

