Horizon Media Named Among Fortune Magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces in New York

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, has been honored by Fortune Magazine as one of the 2022 best workplaces in New York. Horizon Media has put a premium on culture since its founding in 1989. During and now emerging from the global pandemic, nurturing a culture that attracts and retains the industry's best talent remains one of the company's highest priorities.

"The Best Workplaces awards are especially meaningful because it comes from our colleagues. It's not based on an application we submit to impress a panel of judges. It's our people telling us how we're doing, which is why this recognition is so important to us," said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media. "The last few years have been challenging – at times paralyzing – for business leaders. We've faced decisions we never had to consider – under circumstances and with risks that never really crept into the workplace – and we've consistently made the best interests of our colleagues the top criteria in our decision-making process. For us at Horizon Media, business is personal – and that's as fundamental in our approach to working with clients as it is to how we treat each other."

Horizon Media has consistently been named to various prestigious Best Workplaces Lists including Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City for four years running, Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for three consecutive years, AdAge's Best Places to Work, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing and Top Places to Work for Women lists.

"There is an obvious synergy between how you treat people and the level of engagement you get in return. The challenge is executing – and we've embraced the fundamental principle that it's not linear – it's not either or," said Eileen Benwitt, EVP and Chief Talent Officer, Horizon Media. "You can foster wellness, infuse an unyielding dedication to DEI, invest in training and development, develop hybrid models that go beyond work/life balance to giving people the flexibility to manage their lives, and grow the business. We've done it for 33 years and we're grateful to the people here and their families who make it all possible."

Fortune publishes its Best Workplaces in New York list in partnership with Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Horizon Media earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys, through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022 , delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

