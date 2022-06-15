DailyPay Announces Kevin Coop to Assume CEO and Board Roles

Coop Brings Three Decades of Experience Across Operations, Revenue, Product, Risk

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, a leading financial technology company, today announced that Kevin Coop has been named Chief Executive Officer. He will join the Board of Directors and lead operations. Coop brings three decades of experience running operations, driving growth and sustaining profitability at companies of various sizes and stages. Most recently, Coop served as President of North America at Dun & Bradstreet, where he was responsible for profitability and growth of North America across all product lines and businesses.

"DailyPay has revolutionized pay in the U.S. with on-demand pay, dominating a category it created at its founding," said Coop. "As the company looks to achieve its next phase of growth, I am honored to step in as CEO and help the team further achieve its mission."

Since joining DNB as part of the leadership team that led the privatization in 2019, and return to the public markets in 2020, Coop held positions overseeing global revenue, commercial operations and enterprise commercial technology including marketing, eCommerce, and platforms. During his tenure he consistently grew all segments through a solid combination of organic growth, productivity increases, product expansion, market penetration and strategic acquisitions. Over the course of his career, he has helped lead several successful IPOs, including at Dun & Bradstreet, Black Knight, Verisk, Move and Premenos.

Prior to joining DNB he led the Data & Analytics businesses for Black Knight as its Group President where he was responsible for all operating functional areas and accountability for profitability and growth for five years and was part of the leadership IPO team. Prior to that, Coop was Group President of the financial services businesses of Verisk which he led for ten years including during its successful IPO.

The announcements were made today by the DailyPay Board of Directors led by Adam Boyden, Managing Director at RPM Ventures.

"Kevin has a tremendous track record of growing, innovating, and operating at both early-stage and more established companies. As we have reached the stage where we need to combine our growth with increased operational rigor we are thrilled to have him join the DailyPay team at such an exciting time," said Boyden. "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Jason Lee for his visionary leadership and commitment to DailyPay. Under Jason's watch, DailyPay has evolved into one of the country's leading financial technology firms and the gold standard in on-demand pay, an industry Jason pioneered."

Featured in Time Magazine's "Best Inventions of 2021," in May of 2021 DailyPay announced that it had secured $500 million of capital consisting of a $175 million Series D equity round led by Carrick Capital Partners as well as $325 million of credit capital from various sources.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

