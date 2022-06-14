West Shore Home® Opens First Branch in Indianapolis with New Office and Training Facility

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, America's most admired home remodeling brand, is now operating in Indianapolis, Ind. With this new branch, West Shore Home expands its reach in the Midwest, providing the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market to millions of homeowners in the Indianapolis region.

West Shore Home, America’s most admired home remodeling brand, is now operating in Indianapolis, Ind. (PRNewswire)

West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. Its technology enabled platform allows the company to serve its customers quickly and efficiently, from the first phone call to the project design phase, and through the day of installation.

"Our mission is to Bring Happiness to Every Home and we are thrilled we can now provide the convenience of our one-day installations for homeowners across the capital city region," said B.J. Werzyn, CEO, West Shore Home.

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home has grown to a national brand with 32 operational locations in 15 states. They include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. It has continued national expansion plans with a goal of becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand™.

The company strives to make home improvement convenient and hassle-free. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their project from dozens of product combinations. The convenience of one-day installation ensures customers won't be burdened by time consuming remodeling projects.

The Indianapolis branch, located at 7531 Miles Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231, provides office space, sales facilities and a warehouse for custom bath, window and door products. It will add dozens of jobs to the region. Those interested in employment opportunities should visit the careers link on the company website.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home™ by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

West Shore Home (PRNewsfoto/West Shore Home) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Shore Home