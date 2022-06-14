Lexmark Named 2022 Cloud Print Leader by Quocirca

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in Cloud Print Services by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca.

In its Cloud Print Services Market Landscape 2022 report, Quocirca identified Lexmark as a Leader based on its continued investment in the enhancement and expansion of its cloud services offerings, including Lexmark Cloud Print Management and Cloud Fleet Management solutions.

"Being recognized by Quocirca as a Leader in cloud print services demonstrates our commitment to the continued development of our extensive cloud offering," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "Our investment in innovation and new technologies continues to provide Lexmark customers with the industry-leading products and solutions they expect from us."

Quocirca highlights Lexmark's IoT-enabled features that provide partners and SMB customers with enterprise-level insight and functionality, including predictive service alerts and algorithms, which notify users of supply and replenishment.

In naming Lexmark a cloud print leader, Quocirca highlights Lexmark's entire portfolio of cloud solutions:

The Lexmark Cloud Bridge connectivity suite pairs data with digital twin technology to power sophisticated algorithms that ensure system uptime and availability, delivering simplicity directly to customers.

Lexmark Cloud Print Management enables authenticated users to send and print documents from any computer, tablet or smartphone and retrieve them from any enabled Lexmark device.

Lexmark Cloud Fleet Management provides Lexmark partners with tools to expand print service capabilities and manage customer accounts remotely.

Lexmark Cloud Print Infrastructure as a Service gives customers a modern secure print infrastructure, not just the devices, through subscription-based options.

Quocirca director Louella Fernandes said, "As organizations ramp up their digitization journeys and remote working becomes a permanent feature for many, cloud initiatives are set to accelerate through 2022 and beyond. Quocirca believes Lexmark is well positioned to serve this market need and we have named them a Leader in our 2022 Cloud Print Services Market Landscape."

