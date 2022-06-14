Cuisine Solutions and LSG Group Form Strategic Alliance to Create the Future of Catering

STERLING, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine Solutions Inc. (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting the sous-vide cooking technique, will partner with LSG Group, the quality and technology leader in airline catering and related markets, to redefine the standard catering model. Cuisine Solutions and CREA, the company's education, consulting and innovation arm, is forming a strategic alliance with LSG Group to jointly develop new concepts for airline catering, as well as explore opportunities to use the LSG Sky Chefs catering network for other food-commerce models.

The alliance will equip LSG Sky Chefs' existing locations with the manufacturing and service capabilities necessary to handle multiple food-commerce concepts, including home delivery, convenience retail for take-away options, buy-on-board and outsourcing restaurant menus for delivery, while ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. This will allow the LSG Group to create innovative concepts for its core customers in these industries using Cuisine Solutions' high-quality sous-vide products.

The alliance will be launched in three simultaneous stages: First, Cuisine Solutions will supply the LSG Sky Chefs facilities with a selection of core menu items globally. Both companies will work together to present airline customers with the "best of both worlds" in developing new onboard catering concepts. Second, the LSG Group will work closely together with CREA to continuously educate its global culinary team on the latest developments and innovative approaches. Third, the two companies will work together to explore options to redesign the LSG Sky Chefs kitchens worldwide, transforming their operations into the catering facilities of the future.

Cuisine Solutions President and CEO Felipe Hasselmann commented of the strategic partnership, "We are delighted to develop such a strong worldwide alliance with LSG Group. Erdmann Rauer's vision of the future of catering along with LSG Group's strong penetration on airlines and non-airline channels fits perfectly into our vision of supplying the highest quality, safer and innovative products consistently around the world. CREA, our sous-vide consulting arm, has had very successful results creating the future back of the kitchen for restaurants, hotels, stadium restaurants and ghost kitchens and now we will do the same with catering in partnership with LSG."

"This alliance is a natural progression for our company as we move to adopt a renewed focus on innovation and partnerships, both in terms of airline catering and food commerce," said Erdmann Rauer, CEO of the LSG Group. "Expanding our collaboration with long-time partner Cuisine Solutions matches our strategic targets going forward, while enriching the knowledge base across our network. Our goal is to work closer with our customers in developing culinary concepts that not only meet their needs, but help us constantly advance the processes and techniques that will continue to solidify our leading position in the industry."

Further information about Cuisine Solutions and LSG Group can be found at www.cuisinesolutions.com and www.lsg-group.com.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative precise-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.

About LSG Group and LSG Sky Chefs:

The LSG Group is the quality and technology leader in airline catering and related markets. It has two strong, independent expert brands: LSG Sky Chefs a global catering specialist with the highest hygiene and quality standards for airlines, the home delivery market and retail. Retail inMotion, which specializes in in-flight sales, product development and technology solutions, sets standards with its understanding of partnership and its innovative strength. LSG Group (International) is headquartered in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt, Germany, and has an extensive network of joint ventures and partnerships around the globe. In the pandemic year 2021, its 15,500 employees at 140 locations in 40 countries worldwide generated consolidated revenue of 1,113 million euros. LSG Sky Chefs produced 131 million meals (excluding minority interests) during this period. For more information, visit www.lsg-group.com.

