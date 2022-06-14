Cockroach Labs' 2022 Cloud Report Shows Dead Heat Among AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

In its fourth year, the report finds Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure (Azure), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) can offer top tier performance for OLTP applications

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Cloud Report , an annual report produced by a team of dedicated engineers at Cockroach Labs, finds a statistical dead heat among the big three cloud providers. The report evaluates the performance of AWS, Azure, and GCP for common Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) workloads. Testing shows that all three cloud providers offer price-competitive options as well as top-tier performance for OLTP applications, suggesting a shift in the market as the industry matures operationally and moves to standardize linear pricing models.

This year, the report benchmarked 56 instance types and 107 discrete configurations and conducted 3,000+ runs across the following broad axes including OLTP performance, CPU performance, network performance, and storage I/O Performance. Additionally, this year's report improved test design configuration for all tests and added testing for:

Different-sized instance types

Cross-region latency

Storage tests with fsync

Variable OLTP workload complexity

12x longer throughput test duration from 60 seconds per test previously to 12 min per test

Some highlights from the 2022 Cloud Report include:

AMD Performance Takes The Lead : Competition heats up this year between AMD Milan Chipsets and Intel Ice Lake Processors, with AMD claiming the top spot for overall performance.

All Three Clouds have Price-Competitive Offerings : When it comes to price (and performance) all three clouds were in a statistical dead heat. Even instance and storage combinations that are a bit more expensive are potentially very competitive depending on the requirements of a specific workload.

Storage and Transfer Costs Have An Outsized Impact on Total Cost to Operate: "Hidden" costs of storage and data transfer can have a larger impact on total cost than the price of the instances themselves, especially when it comes to building a highly resilient stateful application.

"The intention of the Cloud Report is to help any builder of OLTP applications understand the performance tradeoffs present within each cloud and within each cloud's individual machines," said Keith McClellan, Director, Partner Solutions Engineering at Cockroach Labs. "If there is one point to take away from this year's report, especially if I were a CIO or CTO building a globally distributed application concerned about cost when picking a cloud provider(s), I would focus on the network transfer cost. Our findings really shine a light on each cloud's total cost to operate. "

For more detailed insights download the full report here .

