Aidentified to Launch People Data Matching Application Natively in the Snowflake Data Cloud

People Data Matching Application on Snowflake Marketplace Drives Deeper Insights in Data Cleanrooms for Joint Snowflake customers

BOSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified today announced a new People Data Matching application, currently in private preview, that will append insights within a data cleanroom natively in the Snowflake Data Cloud and be distributed on Snowflake Marketplace. The application is built using Snowflake's Native Application Framework, currently in private preview, which enables application developers to build applications using Snowflake core functionalities, globally distribute them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within a consumer's Snowflake account.

The People Data Matching application mobilizes the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud, helping joint customers securely match people datasets within a cleanroom using a sophisticated matching application.

Industries including Advertising & Media, Financial Services, Health & Life Science, Retail and Sports & Entertainment benefit significantly when they have access to a blended profile of household and professional attributes. Leveraging Aidentified's cleanroom, clients can enrich their data in a private, secure environment, without having to move or share any client or prospect information with Aidentified. After enrichment, clients can segment their data by wealth, location, industry, profession and more to drive deeper insights for hyper-targeted campaigns.

"Snowflake's Native Application Framework allows us to deliver our cleanroom on Snowflake Marketplace in a way that delivers tremendous value to our clients today," said Tom Aley, CEO, Aidentified. "Not only can we enrich contact records, but we can also leverage our identity graph to combine first party and third party datasets. This combination delivers client and prospect insights that were not available prior to this launch."

"Aidentified's matching algorithm and cleanroom built using Snowflake's Native Application Framework can provide businesses with advanced people insights for continued innovation," said Chris Child, Senior Director, Product Management, Snowflake. "As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world's data, partners like Aidentified can give our customers greater flexibility around how they leverage existing people data within data cleanrooms."

About Aidentified

Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, enterprise, real estate, insurance, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

