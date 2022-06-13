REZI Launches in DC Metro with 73 units from Dantes Community Partners

Pioneering Rental Platform Takes over Leasing for 73 Units at North Hills Apartments in District Heights, MD

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI, the pioneer of Occupancy-as-a-Service, has launched in the DC Metro area at North HIlls Apartments which is a partnership of Dantes Community Partners and Jonathan Rose Companies. The deal is for 73 units at North HIlls apartments, a 26 building garden style community focused on offering luxury affordable housing in District Heights, MD, it was announced today by Keenan D. Williams, Co-founder and President at REZI.

North Hills is part of a 930-unit community in District Heights, Maryland — offering high-quality amenities and resident services at an affordable cost. Featured amenities and services include a resort-style pool, 24/7 maintenance, fitness center & community classes, playground, dog park, after school programming, holiday parties, job fairs, and much more.

Spearheaded by Sharif T. Mitchell, Operating Principal at Dantes Community Partners, this deal contracts the apartments directly to REZI to manage all sales, marketing, and leasing activities. REZI will be providing their proprietary AI-powered service that enables landlords to lease their residential properties directly to REZI with guaranteed income. REZI then leases to qualified tenants faster than the market average, providing owners higher-than-average net effective rent.

DC Metro is the latest addition to REZI's market expansion which includes New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco and Chicago.

"Not only is DC Metro a strategic market for us, Dantes Community Partners and REZI share a core philosophy and goal of making it easy and fair for hard working people to find high-quality, safe, and affordable housing in some of the most competitive real estate markets in the country," said Keenan D. Williams. "We love what North Hills has to offer to its residents and are very proud to partner with the Dantes team to showcase all this community has to offer."

To bring this project to market, REZI leveraged its suite of digital advertising and marketing tactics, including a robust marketing automation engine, 3D virtual tour, contactless tour technology, and professional videography to highlight this one-of-a-kind building.

"We are thrilled to be working with a partner like REZI that sees the value in our community and resonates with our mission here at Dantes Community Partners," said Sharif Mitchell. "We are extremely proud of this community and its renovation strategy and working with REZI to guarantee performance and bring these apartments to market just made sense."

About REZI

Founded in 2017, REZI leverages state-of-the-art leasing and financial technology to improve and optimize the renting experience for tenants and increase effective rental prices for property owners. REZI is a privately held company based in New York City.

About Dantes Community Partners

Dantes Community Partners is an investment management firm focused on acquiring existing, cash flowing assets with an emphasis on preserving affordable and workforce housing across the country. We are actively pursuing section 8, expiring LIHTC and naturally affordable properties where we can inject fresh capital to enhance the communities and leverage our operating platform to boost resident satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

917-902-0219

loren@combined-forces.com

View original content:

SOURCE REZI