PaySprint Inc. is pleased to announce, PaySprint, a 100% Subscription-based global money transfer and payments processing service that saves users on transaction payment fees.

BRAMPTON, ON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PaySprint Inc is deepening financial inclusion of underserved in urban and semi-urban centres, globally, through its product, PaySprint.

Through its wallet-to-wallet transfer, PaySprint has become the preferred way of sending and receiving money in both the formal and informal economies. Small business owners, freelancers, consultants, and many business professionals also find PaySprint for Merchant account to be a more affordable method for accepting payments from customers.

With PaySprint Merchant Account, merchants can accept payment from customers via mobile app (for In-Store Sales) or on the merchant's website (for Online Sales) at no extra costs to business.

In addition to connecting with customers for free, merchants also have access to modern and latest tools to grow their business:

eStore. PaySprint eStore helps merchant, especially those business in the informal sector, to drive more traffic to either their physical or online business through social media at no extra costs.



eFX. PaySprint eFX provides merchants with a tool to access required foreign currencies to meet financial obligations with ease.



eConnect. PaySprint eConnect drives traffic of customers to the merchant's location by sharing merchant business information and services with customers within the same location.



eCash. PaySprint eCash provides merchant with additional working capital. Funds are available in the merchant account immediately on approval.

Here are more reasons everyone is switching to PaySprint:

Free Plan. Free plan on PaySprint is Free Forever. This means you can use PaySprint for free, anytime, anywhere.



Paid Plan. Users can upgrade to Paid Plan at anytime and can also cancel the subscription at anytime.



Simple to operate. No computer knowledge is required.



PaySprint Mobile app is available on Google Play Store and Apply App Store.



Merchant can accept payments from customer on any mobile device. No POS Terminal is required

Join Us at Collision 2022 in Toronto Canada

PaySprint is exhibiting at the upcoming Collision 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Collision is known to be the largest gathering of technology experts globally.

Visit our exhibition stand (#PS1406) on June 21, 2022.

