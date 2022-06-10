Nine Boards Receives 2022 SAP Top Innovation Partner Award for Seed and Beyond Cannabis ERP

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Boards LLC., a leading global information technology, and consulting services company, today announced that it was awarded Top Innovation Partner Award at the 2022 SAP SMB Innovation Summit for its Cannabis enterprise resource planning (ERP) system built on SAP Business One on HANA. The award recognizes the "Seed and Beyond", a cannabis ERP system that helps cannabis customers harness the power of SAP innovation.

The SAP Innovation Awards celebrate the achievements of forward-thinking companies that have harnessed the power of the latest SAP products and technologies to craft innovations. Anil Bavaraju – Managing Partner, said, "We are elated to win this prestigious SAP Top Innovation Award. The award is a recognition of our commitment to bringing innovations to cannabis customers to help grow their cannabis business. We look forward to growing our close partnership with SAP and collaborating with cannabis customers to develop new and enhanced products and services."

About Seed and Beyond

Seed and Beyond software user experience has redefined the way Cannabis ERP system work. With our intuitive and cutting-edge visual design, we are making work more delightful and are ready for the next-generation workforce.

Key Capabilities:

Cultivation: Track every individual plant through the different stages of cultivation and harvest, and maximize overall yield with our cultivation module.





Manufacturing/Processing: Gain insights and streamline workflows at each stage of manufacturing from extraction and refinement to the end product.

Distribution: Manage inbound and outbound shipments, inventory levels, vendors, facilities and wholesale partners within a single interface.

Point-of-sale (POS) for Dispensary: The interface has been tailored to meet the specific needs of Cannabis Retail businesses and has an intuitive UI that enables faster user adoption.

Financial Management, Sales and Customer Management, Purchasing and Inventory Control, Analytics and Reporting.

About Nine Boards

Nine Boards LLC. is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Chicago, IL. We are committed to our cannabis client's long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them around the globe. Visit us at https://seedandbeyond.com

