Docupace to Present at RBC Capital Markets 2022 Financial Technology Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announced today that company chief executive officer David Knoch will be presenting at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Financial Technology Conference to be held in New York City on June 14, 2022.

Knoch will join Addepar President David Obrand and Greg Beltzer, Head of Technology at RBC Wealth Management, for session "Transforming RBC Wealth Management Through Technology" – a compelling conversation on RBC Wealth Management's transformative journey toward delivering a truly "next generation" experience to clients, financial advisors and affiliates.

Additional speakers and presenters at the event include top-level executives from Betterment, Envestnet, Mastercard, PayPal, SS&C, Visa and many more leaders of the fintech/wealthtech industry.

