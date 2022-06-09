SCOTTIE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 15,000 M DRILL AND EXPLORATION PROGRAM ON ITS SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to announce plans for a 15,000 metre drill program on the Company's flagship asset, the Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The drill program is planned to commence in late June and continue into the fall using three diamond drill rigs. Approximately 12,000 metres will test the Blueberry Contact Zone, with the remaining metres allocated to the Scottie Gold Mine as well as ancillary early stage targets. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located 2 km north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Road.

"Since delivering the outstanding drill results from 2021 which unlocked the clear potential of the Blueberry Contact Zone, our geological team has been diligently planning an ambitious follow-up drill program." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "The focus of drilling at Blueberry will be shared between extending the strike length of the zone, infill between established zones of mineralization, and testing continuity of the structures to depth. We've also developed a number of other high-priority targets at the Scottie Gold Mine Project that have the potential to significantly enhance the scale of the existing discoveries. We are excited to return to site and get the drills turning again."

2022 Drill Program Overview

The drill program will commence in late-June to early-July (snow melt dependant) with three skid-based drills, two on the Blueberry Contact Zone, and one testing other local high-priority targets. In early August two of the drills will transition to fly-drills and test targets around the Scottie Gold Mine, as well as other helicopter accessible sites. In September the fly-drills will transition back to being skid-based in order to follow-up on results generated at the beginning of the season.

Blueberry Drilling

After making the Blueberry Contact Zone discovery in 2019 the geology team at Scottie developed a new geological model which transformed the Blueberry target from a single vein to a property scale structural feature. This model which was tested throughout the 2021 field season has helped define the architecture of the system, which links several widely spaced high-quality targets along a common structure. Testing during 2022 of well-developed targets will double the existing strike length of the system, potentially extending the zone to >1,400 metres. Combining multiple geophysical data sets, extensive mapping and surficial sample data has allowed the team to extrapolate the structure beneath the historic lakebed, in order to generate high-confidence drill targets. Drilling during 2019-2021 focused on drill testing beneath high-grade mineralization outcropping at surface. Due to overburden coverage along the contact zone, multiple areas have no surficial expression, creating gaps in the drill density along the known structure. Short infill holes during 2022 will test these areas in order to connect the already established high-grade zones. One of the deepest holes of 2021 (SR21-138) intersected 15.3 g/t gold over 13.49 metres at a depth of 225 metres, and additional drilling will prioritize further extending mineralization at depth.

2022 Exploration Fieldwork

In addition to drilling, the company will be carrying out a high-resolution LiDAR survey, as well as ground-based EM surveys on the Scottie Gold Mine Project, with the aim of further extending the Blueberry Contact Zone to the south beneath the historic lakebed. Detailed geological mapping and sampling will be conducted on a variety of gold and polymetallic targets on the Company's >25,000 ha Cambria Project located adjacent to the town of Stewart, BC. The Cambria Project hosts multiple small past-producing silver-rich polymetallic mines. and this season's exploration work will be focused on developing drill targets to test and advance the property's potential.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 expanded its strike length to 720 meters and its depth to 225 meters. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 m. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 (August 10, 2021). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

