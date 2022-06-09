Birch Gold Group Named Sole Authorized Dealer for Perth Mint's New Platinum Florin Coin

A modern fixed-mintage coin commemorating Australia's first florin mintage, this rare fractional platinum florin honors the founding of Australia's first mint – and is available only from Birch Gold Group.

BURBANK, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading precious metals dealer Birch Gold Group announced today that it will be the only authorized distributor of The Perth Mint's latest in its florin coins series, this time a 1/4 oz Australian platinum florin . This fixed-mintage fractional coin is a modern update of the first Australian shillings minted for the British Empire in 1910 – and is only distributed by Birch Gold Group.

"At this unusual fractional weight, the 1/4 oz platinum florin offers an excellent opportunity to diversify both the weights and the growth opportunities in a precious metals IRA ," said Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist with Birch Gold Group. "We're delighted to be Perth Mint's sole distributor for this exciting coin."

The platinum florin's design is an homage to the original 2 shilling coins Perth Mint first released as circulating coinage in 1910 – in fact, the original William Henry James Blakemore design is essentially unchanged over a century later (including the date). The Australian florin features the coat of arms of Australia: a kangaroo and an emu supporting a shield that displays the Southern Cross constellation.

The obverse (as with all Australian coins) shows Jody Clark's iconic "fifth portrait" of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II wearing her Royal Diamond Diadem crown. Unlike the version of the portrait used on British coins, the Australian portrait shows the Queen's shoulders and the coronation necklace she received when she became monarch in 1952.

"This fixed-mintage platinum florin is the third Perth Mint commemorative in the series of Australian florin commemorative coins available only from Birch Gold Group," Patrick noted. "We've seen a great deal of interest from our customers, and we're thrilled to make this platinum florin available the same year the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee."

In 2021, Birch Gold Group announced the first two fixed-mintage precious metal florins: a 2 oz silver florin and a 1/4 oz gold florin . This new-for-2022, fixed-mintage platinum florin allows Birch Gold Group's customers to complete their collection of Perth Mint florins.

To learn more about the Australian 1/4 oz platinum florin and to get current pricing or information about Birch Gold Group's products and services, visit https://www.birchgold.com or call (800) 355-2116.

About Birch Gold Group

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Burbank, California, Birch Gold Group is a leading dealer of precious metals serving a diverse customer base across the United States. Employing a team of experienced professionals and precious metal experts, the company provides a wide range of metals for physical possession and placement within an IRA, including silver, gold, platinum and palladium.

Birch Gold Group is known throughout the industry for its exemplary reputation and track record, consistently maintaining top scores and ratings with the Better Business Bureau, the Business Consumer Alliance and multiple renowned review websites.

