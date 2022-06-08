PULSEPOINT LAUNCHES SELF-SERVE APPLICATION OF HCP365, THE ONLY NPI-LEVEL MEASUREMENT AND INSIGHTS PRODUCT POWERED BY AUTHENTICATED FIRST-PARTY DATA

Real-Time and Addressable NPI-Level Insights Enables Smarter Marketing, Media and Sales Strategies

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, a technology company using real-time data to accelerate health marketing, today announced the self-service application of HCP365, a comprehensive, intelligence and analytics solution designed to help healthcare companies understand HCP brand interactions in the moment, across digital events and channels, including website, search, and media. With HCP365's streamlined user-interface, health marketers and their agencies can easily access HCP insights on their own, and seamlessly create Smart Lists for personalized targeting.

(PRNewsfoto/PulsePoint) (PRNewswire)

Marketers are also able to plug HCP365 into their CRM, sales automation, or programmatic platforms to trigger personalized outreach, or perform advanced analytics for strategic planning via its interactive dashboard. The insights surfaced by HCP365 can then be used to personalize sales approaches, refine strategies, target, and engage HCPs differently.

"Before HCP365 it was much harder for our business to define the stages or journey that HCPs took while engaging with our brand," said Shannon Lee Smith, Associate Director, aTTP Marketing of Sanofi. "Now, we're able to identify and segment which specific HCPs are responding to different media and search campaigns, visiting branded websites, and consolidate micro-insights at an unprecedented level of granularity in real-time."

A key differentiator of HCP365 is its data foundation: it is the only measurement and insights platform with its own authenticated, first-party dataset, the result of integrating PulsePoint's first-party data graph with highly trusted HCP data from Medscape. HCP365 is now powered by a database of over 3.2M verified HCPs with active and named opt-in consent, resulting in higher quality, more accurate, more immediate insights than other measurement solutions. Data sets are refreshed every 24 hours to account for any physicians opting out.

"At a time when digital has become the primary way to communicate with HCPs, and reaching individual HCPs with syndicated data sets has shown inaccuracies, health marketers require real-time strategies that can constantly evaluate multiple data signals," said Chris Neuner, Chief Strategy Officer of PulsePoint. "By combining first-party authenticated HCP data sets with real-time measurement and data technology like HCP365, marketers can feel confident that the insights they're getting are addressable to the NPI, actionable in real-time, compliance-driven and privacy-safe."

Launched as a managed service application in 2020 , customers have seen great success with HCP365 prompting market demand for a self-service application. 79% of surveyed customers reported that HCP365 enabled smarter spending strategies; 71% reported the solution easily demonstrates channel performance/ROI and almost one third have seen total return on ad spend increase up to 24% (source: TechValidate. TVID: FB7-FFE-02D and 13E-D1D-13C).

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is a leading technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and patients with an unprecedented level of accuracy—delivering unparalleled results to the clients we serve. The company is now a part of Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company and owner of WebMD Health Corp. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

Media Contact: Maria Simeone msimeone@pulsepoint.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PulsePoint