CooperRiis announces Ride Above Mental Illness

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperRiis Healing Community is pleased to announce Ride Above Mental Illness, a peer-to-peer fundraising event. Inspired by Western North Carolina resident Jeremiah Reiner, CooperRiis will be raising awareness of adult mental health challenges and CooperRiis' response to helping adults needing residential mental health healing.

Jeremiah is riding the 2022 Tour Divide, an "Ultra-Endurance Bike-Packing Event". The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route covers 2,745 miles from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.

Ride Above Mental Illness was inspired by Jeremiah's own mental health journey since childhood. Individuals across the nation can participate in Ride Above Mental Illness by joining Jeremiah's team or starting their own team. The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to the concept of mental illness and recovery. CooperRiis' Ride Above Mental Illness is an opportunity to engage alumni, their families, and the community at large while celebrating our longstanding involvement in the field of mental health recovery. Individuals and organizations are invited to start a team or simply make an online donation. SPONSORS: ULINE, The Bottle Tryon, First Sun EAP and Open Road Coffee

To learn more about the event: https://charity.pledgeit.org/CooperRiisHealingCommunity

About CooperRiis Healing Community

CooperRiis is a nonprofit 501c3 organization, a member of the American Residential Treatment Association (ARTA), and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accredited residential healing community in Asheville, North Carolina. Since 2003, CooperRiis has been helping adults living with mental health challenges, including anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality disorders, and co-occurring conditions related to addiction, achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment. CooperRiis offers a full continuum of care (four levels) through a personalized recovery approach that combines clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices across three campuses, including a 94-acre working farm.

Visit http://www.cooperriis.org or call 828.894.7140 for more about CooperRiis Healing Community and its approach to mental health treatment. For admissions: Admissions@CooperRiis.org

