WellBe Senior Medical expands Executive Leadership Team with Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Product and Membership Experience Officer

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBe Senior Medical is accelerating its growth and delivery of in-home medical care across the nation through several key additions to the WellBe Executive Leadership Team. The new leadership additions will focus on scaling WellBe's footprint with a focus on the patient experience.

WellBe Senior Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/WellBe Senior Medical) (PRNewswire)

WellBe Senior Medical expands Executive Leadership Team

Joshua C. Aubey, JD, CPA, CIA, CFE, CHC, joins WellBe as Chief Compliance Officer. Joshua is a Juris Doctor (JD) and joins WellBe from Duly Health (formally DuPage Medical Group). Joshua will be focused on compliance, information security, and patient safety for WellBe's growing membership, including the Medicare and Medicaid population. Prior to Duly, Joshua led compliance for Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Tenet Healthcare. Joshua earned a law degree from University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, and conducted his undergraduate studies at Northern Illinois University, where he received a degree in corporate accounting.

Pranav Kothari, MD, joins WellBe as Chief Product and Membership Experience Officer. Pranav will focus on enhancing care delivery to improve patient experience and maximize health outcomes. With a broad background across the provider, payer and purchaser space, he is at the forefront of healthcare thought-leadership. His vision will be critical to create a new category of healthcare delivery and position WellBe further as a leader in value-based care.

"I'm thrilled to expand my role at WellBe and strive to create a one-of-a-kind patient experience," shared Pranav Kothari, MD. "WellBe is focused on bringing care directly to the patients' home and delivering a concierge level of service to every patient."

Prior to entering his executive role, Pranav partnered with WellBe to develop a proprietary patient outreach approach, resulting in industry leading patient engagement. Previously, Pranav led healthcare strategy for the Rock Family of Companies, is the former founder and CEO of Renaissance Health, a pioneer of value-based primary care, and led patient-focused initiatives at Harvard University and The Advisory Board Company. He has a BS and MD from the University of Michigan.

"I am pleased to welcome Joshua and Pranav to WellBe." said Jeff Kang, MD, Founder and CEO of WellBe Senior Medical. "This addition to WellBe's Executive Leadership Team is an accelerator to transform the healthcare industry and propel WellBe forward."

About WellBe Senior Medical – WellBe Senior Medical provides home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's healthcare experts are committed to providing personalized Complete Care™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical please visit wellbe.com or call 1-855-477-4151.

Contact: Brian Reuhl

Director of Marketing and Communications

(312) 776-2425

brian.reuhl@wellbe.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WellBe Senior Medical