Thomas J. Henry Responds to U.S. Government's Appeal of $230,000,000 Verdict Awarded to Victims of Sutherland Springs Shooting

Thomas J. Henry Responds to U.S. Government's Appeal of $230,000,000 Verdict Awarded to Victims of Sutherland Springs Shooting

U.S. Government's Appeal Filed as President Joe Biden and Lawmakers Call for Action to End Gun Violence

SAN ANTONIO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 6, the United States government filed an appeal to overturn a landmark $230,000,000 verdict awarded to the victims of the tragic Sutherland Springs mass shooting. The verdict issued against the United States government on February 7, 2022 sought to compensate the families of those killed as well as survivors for the pain, trauma, and suffering they endured.

Thomas J Henry Injury Attorneys Logo (PRNewsfoto/Thomas J. Henry) (PRNewswire)

Sutherland Springs Shooting Appeal Filed while President Biden and Lawmakers Call for Action to End Gun Violence

The shooting, which killed 26 people and left 22 others seriously injured, is one of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas history. U.S. Federal District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ruled that the United States Air Force was 60 percent responsible for the shooting as evidence showed the Air Force had failed to report thousands of violent felons to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. The system is designed to prevent convicted criminals from purchasing or possessing firearms.

One of the felons the Air Force failed to report was able to purchase an assault rifle with multiple high-capacity magazines which he then used to carry out the mass shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 5, 2017.

"For our government to try to avoid accountability for its role in the Sutherland Springs tragedy – especially at a time when our nation is grappling with mass shooting after mass shooting – is unconscionable," said Thomas J. Henry. "How can this country ever expect to stop these mass killings if our own government will not make themselves accountable?"

The appeal by the U.S. government follows a string of mass shootings in the United States. These include a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York which killed 10 people and a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 children and two teachers. The two shootings happened within 10 days of each other.

Thomas J. Henry currently represents victims injured in both the Sutherland Springs shooting and the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

After the shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, President Joe Biden and legislators from both sides of the aisle called for action to reduce mass shootings. In an address to the nation on June 2 , President Joe Biden stated "It's time for each of us to do our part." He claimed that gun violence in the United States has turned the country's schools and other public places into "killing fields", and he called on Congress to take serious action against gun violence.

These calls to action echoed previous statements by President Joe Biden.

On November 5, 2017, in the wake of the Sutherland Springs shooting, President Joe Biden tweeted : "These tragedies aren't inevitable. Don't let hopelessness win today. We must persist in our efforts to prevent gun violence."

Thomas J. Henry says that the actions by the United States government are at odds with what our leadership is saying about gun violence.

"When we went to court and provided evidence that the Sutherland Springs shooter was able to acquire the firearm he used because of oversight and failures by our government, both Republicans and Democrats fought against us," said Thomas J. Henry. "Now that a U.S. federal judge has ruled that they broke the law, they want to file an appeal? Our government is telling every shooting victim, every parent, and every child: 'we don't have to follow the law.'"

"I believe President Joe Biden was right when he said these tragedies aren't inevitable," added Thomas J. Henry. "This was the case in Sutherland Springs where 26 people lost their lives due to illegal and negligent behavior by our government, and our government should lead by example and accept responsibility. It is what the victims deserve."

About Thomas J. Henry Law

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms . Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again. Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have been the recipients of numerous awards and recognitions .

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals.

In 2020, the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. Firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict for the year.

In 2019, Thomas J. Henry Law was recognized as one of the nation's Premier Law Firms by Newsweek.com . That same year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a feature on Thomas J. Henry, highlighting his firm's "clear commitment to client satisfaction." Thomas J. Henry was also named the Best Attorney of San Antonio by the SA Current.

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry was named a Distinguished Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction and was also recognized as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the nation by Newsweek.com. In 2017, Thomas J. Henry achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company) as well as the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

Other recent results include:

$50 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $1,126,381 | Attorney's Fees: $21,000,000 | Net to Client: $27,000,000 )

$35 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $100,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $12,750,000.00 | Net to Client: $22,150,000.00 )

$30.2 Million for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $39,576.15 | Attorney's Fees: $10,060,980.00 | Net to Client: $20,121,960.57 )

$12.7 Million for a Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300.000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $2,000,000.00 | Net to Client: $10.4 Million - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10.9 Million for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $3,200,000.00 | Net to Client: $4,029,762.00 - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10 Million for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $125,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $4,250,000.00 | Net to Client: $5,625,000.00 )

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, a positive reputation among professional peers, and a dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels.

Thomas J. Henry is also a lifetime member of both the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys of America."

Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities.

The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

PRESS CONTACT (Thomas J. Henry):

Norah Lawlor Lawlor Media Group www.lawlormediagroup.com

Tel: (212) 967-6900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thomas J. Henry Law