Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Celebrates 20 Years of Learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool has reached an exciting milestone as the company celebrates 20 years of success in providing high quality educational care to families across the U.S.

Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool® was started in 1998 in the home of Rochette Dahler in Springfield, MO after she recognized the need for a quality early educational program. Through passion, determination, and an incredible vision, she founded the company, built her first school, and opened its doors on June 12, 2002.

In celebration of this achievement, Little Sunshine's Playhouse will host a series of exciting events at each of their 29 schools throughout the week to share with their families the milestone and accomplishments of the last two decades, while looking forward to the future.

"We have reached this milestone through the challenging and rewarding work and dedication of our team members and the culture we've created within each of the schools," said Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Playhouse. "We have been through many changes over the years, but one thing remains the same – the positive impact we have on our families. We feel truly humbled to have the opportunity to provide the place that helps form the foundation for the success of each of our students."

Little Sunshine's Playhouse believes a child's work is play and that children learn best as well as develop socially and emotionally through engaging in a variety of age-appropriate activities in a safe, secure, and nurturing environment.

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse operates 29 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. including Granite Bay, CA and Austin, TX. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

