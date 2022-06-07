Jasper Health collaborates with Walgreens to bring customers empathetic, human-led cancer support

-Jasper Health now supports Walgreens customers through their Walgreens Find Care® digital health platform.

-Jasper Health launches Jasper Coach+, its patient-centered, high-touch support service, to provide a deeper program-based approach to cancer care support.

BOISE, Idaho, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health today announced that the company's digital services for cancer care support are now available through the Walgreens Find Care® platform.

Jasper Health's cancer care services offer psychosocial support while connecting members with the broader healthcare system, all with the goals of improving patients' quality of life and long-term health.

"In recent years, significant advancements in oncology treatments and medications have been made, but the need remains for a better cancer care experience for all," says Greg Orr, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Jasper Health. "By working with Walgreens to expand access to our cancer care services, we hope to help more people navigate the complexities of our healthcare system, lessen their distress, and improve their quality of life."

Jasper Health recently introduced its Coach+ service to its offerings, providing members with additional support for their mental health, sleep, nutrition, physical activity, and financial needs. By leveraging chat, telemedicine, and human coaching, Jasper Coach+ meets member needs whenever and however they want, lessening the complexities of cancer care.

The increasing costs and complexity of cancer care are extremely burdensome and expensive, with treatment costs averaging $150,000 per patient, which can contribute to high levels of stress and anxiety. In addition to these issues, individuals have not had access to a digital cancer care solution that can holistically improve their quality of life, survivorship, productivity, and mental health, while reducing the total cost of care.

The Walgreens Find Care® digital health platform helps connect patients to a network of local and national health providers and healthcare services. Through this online marketplace, patients can connect with providers they trust, all through the convenience of the Walgreens mobile app and online. With the addition of Jasper and Jasper Coach+ to Walgreens Find Care®, users can access services for cancer care support—from diagnosis through remission and beyond.

About Jasper Health

Jasper Health is a digital guiding and navigation experience that improves the lives of individuals affected by cancer and their caregivers. This support spans from diagnosis through remission, palliative and end of life care. Its end-to-end oncology platform provides psychosocial support while enabling connected care with the broader healthcare system. Our team includes seasoned leaders with decades of experience in digital health, clinical care, data science, and consumer engagement. Founded at Redesign Health, a company that powers innovation in healthcare, we believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care.

