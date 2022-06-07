Emtrain Adds Human Resources Leader Tracy Coté to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain , which provides eLearning and analytics that create inclusive workplaces by developing pro-social skills, today announced the addition of 20-year HR veteran Tracy Coté to the company's Board of Directors. Coté currently serves as Chief People Officer for StockX, where she leads the global human resources team, which encompasses training and leadership development, engagement, total rewards, and talent recruitment functions.

Emtrain Board Member Tracy Coté. (PRNewswire)

"Tracy recognizes the role that effective human and social capital leadership plays in improving workplace culture and productivity and reducing risk," said Emtrain founder and CEO Janine Yancey. "Her experience as Chief People Officer and advisor to some of the leading companies in our space will serve Emtrain well."

Coté previously served as chief people officer and subsequently as an advisor at Zenefits, where she co-authored the best selling book, "People Operations." Throughout her more than 20-year career , she has held leadership roles at companies including Genesys, MobiTV, Inc., and Organic Inc. "Emtrain empowers companies to address specific issues and take action in a way that is informed by data and backed by research with measurable outcomes, better culture, and less risk," Coté said. "I'm proud to be working with an organization that is challenging the status quo and helping companies react to the massive societal changes that are taking place all around us."

A member of the Forbes Human Resources Council since 2019, Coté is passionate about the impact of inclusive business cultures and spent more than 10 years as a member of the faculty at San Francisco State University, where she demystified human resources management for newcomers to the field. A California native, Coté received her bachelor's degree in English from Sonoma State University and now resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family.

About Emtrain

Emtrain provides eLearning and analytics that measure the impact of social dynamics in the workplace. Emtrain's solutions go beyond compliance to develop inclusion, ethics and respect as professional competencies via video-based training to build skills. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to develop video-based training content on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, respect and ethics. In addition, using patent-pending analytics, the company allows companies to benchmark their corporate culture against the global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that can become compliance issues and destroy workplace culture. Emtrain's platform is used by more than 600 companies including Bed Bath & Beyond, Genentech, LiveNation and more. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas 2020" list, and named one of the fastest growing companies on the "Inc. 5000 2021" list Emtrain is a VC-backed, woman-owned and women-led company. Learn more at https://www.emtrain.com .

Contact:

Ryan Gerding

913-602-8531

rgerding@inkincpr.com

Emtrain (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emtrain