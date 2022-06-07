Who's Hiring?
CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS DECLARE THREE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS: NCV, NCZ, CBH

Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HARTFORD, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), and Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH) announced the following distribution declarations on their respective common shares:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NCV

$0.0425

July 8, 2022

July 11, 2022

August 1, 2022

NCV

$0.0425

August 10, 2022

August 11, 2022

September 1, 2022

NCV

$0.0425

September 9, 2022

September 12, 2022

October 3, 2022

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NCZ

$0.0375

July 8, 2022

July 11, 2022

August 1, 2022

NCZ

$0.0375

August 10, 2022

August 11, 2022

September 1, 2022

NCZ

$0.0375

September 9, 2022

September 12, 2022

October 3, 2022

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund 2024 Target Term Fund:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

CBH

$0.0460

July 8, 2022

July 11, 2022

August 1, 2022

CBH

$0.0460

August 10, 2022

August 11, 2022

September 1, 2022

CBH

$0.0460

September 9, 2022

September 12, 2022

October 3, 2022

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Funds

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II each have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to each fund and Allianz Global Investors is the subadviser.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 800-254-5197, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end fund section on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of the fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)
(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certain-virtus-closed-end-funds-declare-three-monthly-distributions-ncv-ncz-cbh-301563343.html

SOURCE Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.