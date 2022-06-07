Avanlee Care teams up with Walmart to help families coordinate grocery needs for aging loved ones

The all-in-one care app for families caring for a remote senior adds Walmart grocery delivery to its support for seniors and caregivers

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Avanlee Care, the creator of the Avanlee app transforming how families care for seniors remotely, announced they have teamed up with Walmart to integrate online grocery ordering and delivery into their solution to help seniors live healthier and happier lives at home.

All-in-one app that helps families care for aging loved ones. (PRNewswire)

Approximately 90% of Americans ages 65+ want to age in place*. That is leading to an increasing burden on the 53 million unpaid family caregivers in the United States. Avanlee helps reduce that burden. Avanlee combines care coordination, medication adherence, health and mood monitoring and alerts, private family social activity, a rich "Ask Avanlee'' customer support experience and now grocery fulfillment powered by Walmart … all in one easy to use place.

"We are excited to be working with Walmart for grocery delivery through the Avanlee app, reducing the many tasks associated with caring for an aging parent," said Avanlee Christine, CEO and founder of Avanlee Care. Christine founded Avanlee Care after watching her family tackle the myriad challenges associated with managing care and logistics for older relatives remotely.

"We're constantly thinking of ways to make the busy lives of caregivers easier. Integrating online grocery ordering and delivery from Walmart into Avanlee Care further helps our caregivers access everything they need to support an aging relative in one place. The delivery status tracking gives caregivers confidence that their relative has the food they need when they need it." says Christine.

This solution enables both Avanlee Care and Walmart to further improve their support for senior customers and their family caregivers.

Avanlee and its integrated grocery delivery capability powered by Walmart is available for free download via the App Store and Google Play .

To learn more, visit www.avanleecare.com .

*Source: AARP Report

About Avanlee Care

Avanlee Care is transforming senior care management for families in the United States. Its product Avanlee is an all-in-one app that helps families care for an aging relative remotely so they live healthier and happier lives at home. Avanlee Care was born in Montana, CEO Avanlee Christine's home state, to fix something missing in her life when she witnessed her family's struggles managing her grandfather's care. She's worked in the healthcare system, helped build health tech startups, and today manages her grandmother's care through the app her family inspired. Avanlee Care is supported by investors who want to improve the experience of both caregivers and care receivers. Investor and Board Chair Esther Dyson, executive founder of Wellville, is a leading angel investor who grows businesses in healthcare, human capital, digital technology and biotechnology; her 10-year nonprofit project Wellville is dedicated to demonstrating the value of long-term investment in health and equity.

