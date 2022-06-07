Arc XP names Josh Fosburg and Jennifer Leire in new leadership roles

Sales team expansion and key hires in product and marketing mark even greater investment in customer-centric strategy

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP , a leading digital experience platform (DXP), today announces it has named Josh Fosburg Head of Global Sales and Customer Success and Jennifer Leire as Vice President of Account Management and Customer Success. These new roles signal Arc XP's continued growth ambitions and focus on building a customer-oriented organization.

Arc XP (PRNewsfoto/Arc Publishing) (PRNewswire)

"Enabling our customers to be successful on Arc XP is core to our mission. The addition of Josh and Jennifer, two proven leaders, amplifies that commitment and complements the investment we've made over the last several years in product and engineering," said Miki King, president of Arc XP. "I'm extremely excited about the deep expertise of the Arc XP team we've assembled which further cements our customer-first mission while positioning the platform for continued growth."

Fosburg, a CMS and eCommerce veteran, will oversee a globally distributed team focused on growing the business among media and entertainment companies, and enterprise organizations in key regions including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. Leire, reporting directly to Fosburg and working closely with the Product, Engineering and Marketing teams, will lead a strategy aimed at empowering customers to succeed and grow through the use of Arc XP's DXP.

In addition, Arc XP has added sales leads dedicated to driving business growth in key sectors and regions. Kip Bushnell and Shurman Riggins join as Directors of Sales who will focus on Arc XP's North American growth within large business customers and media and entertainment. Jay M'Bei will serve as Director of Sales for Europe and Middle East. Based in France, M'Bei has more than two decades of experience in enterprise search, CMS, digital transformation and digital experience management and eCommerce.

Building out Arc XP's product talent, Judy Siegel joins as Director of Product Design where she will lead the design and user research practice. Siegel will report to Vice President of Product and Engineering Matt Monahan and shape the future of Arc XP's business and consumer-facing products with an eye toward building high-quality, meaningful user experiences.

Arc XP also adds Dorinne Hoss as Director of Demand Generation, expanding marketing capabilities under Vice President of Marketing Jeana Garms. Hoss is a proven B2B technology marketing leader with over 15 years of experience helping high-growth companies reach their revenue goals.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving over 1,900 sites in more than 25 countries that serve nearly 2 billion unique visitors monthly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arc XP