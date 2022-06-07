America's IRA Experts Partner with The American College of Financial Services to Launch Newly Updated Education Program--Ed Slott and Company's IRA Success

Together, the two financial education leaders provide an industry-first program that includes the latest information on the IRS's new RMD rules

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott and Company, the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys, announces the launch of IRA Success, a newly updated education program for financial professionals powered by The American College of Financial Services.

Covering the latest retirement and tax planning laws and strategies under the SECURE Act and CARES Act as well as the latest RMD rules released by the IRS in February 2022, IRA Success is an innovative, CE-approved, self-study program. It combines the expertise and clear-cut language of America's IRA Expert Ed Slott, CPA, founder of irahelp.com and Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services, and his team of IRA Experts with The College's proven results in e-learning design and delivery. Those that enroll by July 15, 2022, will receive a $110 discount off the full tuition price. To learn more and to register for IRA Success, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu/IRASuccess.

"The retirement planning landscape has been turned on its head in the last couple of years, and now, the IRS has issued new RMD rules that change the way payouts to beneficiaries will work," said Slott. "Some of these new RMD rules are even more confusing than ever before – but advisors must know them to help their clients make sure they are withdrawing the correct RMD amount. Through IRA Success, my team and I share this kind of pertinent information on The College's robust learning platform."

"Ed Slott is the foremost financial planning expert on IRAs. Nobody knows more about the myriad of techniques advisors can use to take advantage of IRA planning opportunities, and nobody explains these techniques more clearly than Ed and his team," said Michael Finke, PhD, CFP®, Professor of Wealth Management at The American College of Financial Services. "This program provides deep insight into a proven source of value that advisors can provide for their clients."

With an emphasis on the SECURE Act and new 2022 IRS RMD rules, the 12-course program covers everything from recognizing new backdoor Roth opportunities to identifying key beneficiary categories still eligible for stretch IRA provisions. Each course comes with a video presentation, resources to use with clients and a digital course manual as an extensive reference tool.

"I am proud to work with Ed Slott to create comprehensive retirement planning education for financial professionals. The IRA Success program that Ed Slott and his company have created is the perfect complement to the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) Program for advisors seeking a complete understanding of the intricacies and potential mistakes made with qualified retirement plans," said Wade Pfau, PhD, CFA, RICP®, Professor of Retirement Income at The American College of Financial Services.

As a leading source of timely IRA expertise and analysis to financial advisors, institutions and consumers, Slott and his team greatly expand The College's knowledge offerings by providing practical, easy-to-understand information on IRA and retirement distribution planning to help financial professionals prepare their clients to secure hard-earned retirement savings and navigate potential tax pitfalls. IRA Success is available for a tuition of $205 per course or $2,195 for the entire program.

ABOUT ED SLOTT

Ed Slott, CPA, is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. His latest books include "Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide: 2022 Edition" (IRAHelp, 2022), "The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb" (Penguin Random House, 2021,) and "Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s" (IRAHelp, 2021). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, "Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom!" (2022). As an AARP columnist, Slott also writes a Q&A column where he answers consumers' retirement planning questions. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of nearly 500 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit irahelp.com for more information and connect with Ed Slott and Company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master's degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

