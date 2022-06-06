Who's Hiring?
Enova To Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced that Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present via a fireside chat format at the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket. The fireside chat will be available for viewing on Monday, June 20th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's fireside chat will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

For further information:                                                                                                        
Public Relations Contact:
Kaitlin Lowey
Email: media@enova.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lindsay Savarese
Office: (212) 331-8417
Email: IR@enova.com

Monica Gould
Office: (212) 871-3927
Email: IR@enova.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-to-present-at-the-jefferies-consumer-conference-301561943.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

