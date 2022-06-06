Caylent Announces Expansion into Canada

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent, Inc (Caylent), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner, and Rising Star Partner of the Year 2021 (SI) announces its expansion into Canada to fuel growth in the cloud services industry.

Benefits include premium health coverage, pension matching, remote work, unlimited vacation, company stock option plans

Caylent is currently growing at 300% year-over-year to keep up with demand from customers seeking to build and innovate on AWS. Worldwide, there has been record expansion of the public cloud market, which Statista projects to reach $217.9 billion USD in revenue in 2022 in North America alone. This figure accounts for over half of the worldwide Public Cloud revenue which is projected to reach $407.50 billion USD in 2022.

Caylent's formal expansion into Canada is a major milestone for the company as it now offers a third delivery region for North American customers; having previously established delivery regions in the United States and Latin America.

"Caylent's expansion into Canada means we'll be immediately adding an additional two dozen delivery team members as employees and we plan to add dozens more in the coming months," says JP La Torre, CEO of Caylent. "Our presence in Canada enables us to more strategically align to our customers across North America with the addition of a third delivery region. In an increasingly constrained tech labor market, we're able to bring the best engineering talent and subject matter experts to bear for our customers to help them innovate on AWS with the right blend of value and expertise."

Additionally, this further strengthens Caylent's ability to attract and retain the top AWS engineering talent. Caylent is now able to extend a full suite of benefits for Canadian employees including premium health coverage, pension matching, remote work, unlimited vacation, company stock option plans, and more.

"We're extremely excited with the launch of our new Canadian entity and what that means for our ability to get the brightest AWS talent into Caylent", says Devin Cassinelli, Director of Talent and Corporate Development at Caylent. "We believe that with our humble culture and innovative customer projects, combined with our excellent compensation and benefits packages, we'll be able to offer top tech talent an environment that will accelerate their career."

About Caylent:

Caylent is a cloud native services company that helps organizations bring the best out of their people and technology. We are living in a software-defined world where technology is at the core of every business. To thrive in this paradigm, organizations need to empower their people and processes through technology. Caylent is uniquely positioned to fuel that engine of innovation by bringing ambitious ideas to life for our customers. We work with customers to build, scale and optimize sophisticated cloud solutions using deep subject matter expertise to deliver world class outcomes through an agile co-delivery model.

Caylent holds the AWS Migration Services Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS DevOps Service Competency as well as the AWS Well-Architected Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, and AWS Built on Control Tower Partner designations, showing significant investment in both its customer offering and services expertise on AWS. Caylent's growing AWS Certification count of now over 200 and a consistently high Customer Satisfaction rating, further validates its commitment to fueling cloud native service adoption on AWS

