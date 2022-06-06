AXS Investments Named Finalist in Several Categories in 2022 Annual ETF and Mutual Fund Awards

Firm selected for its innovation, aggressive product expansion, and success of its AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI)

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today proudly marks that the firm has been named a finalist in several categories in this year's With Intelligence ETF and Mutual Fund Awards.

Newcomer ETF Firm of the Year – AXS Investments . Awarded to the most successful new ETF issuer, as determined by a combination of several factors, including innovation, performance and flows.

Newcomer Alternative ETF of the Year – Jan. 1, 2021 . Success is determined by a combination of several factors, such as innovation, flows and fund objectives. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) . Awarded to the most successful ETF providing exposure to non-traditional investments launched on or after. Success is determined by a combination of several factors, such as innovation, flows and fund objectives.

Newcomer ETF of the Year – AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) . Awarded to the most successful ETF launched as determined by a combination of several elements, such as flows, performance, innovation, and fund objectives.

"We're thrilled to have been named to the shortlist in these prestigious categories. Investor response to our PPI ETF, as well as to our other first-of-their-kind investments, has been very strong," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "Our team's decades of experience in the ETF space is driving our success, having founded, built and scaled some of the most innovative brands in the industry. We wish all the nominees the best of luck, and we're eager to keep the industry and investors of all types apprised as we continue to create greater access and solutions for investors."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

